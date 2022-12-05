ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

4 NFL FanDuel Studs to Target in Week 14

Spending your available salary in any DFS lineup on a stud can make or break your lineup. These high-salaried players will take up the majority of your budget, so it’s critical to carefully consider which ones you’ll want for each slate. Whether it’s trying to capture a safe floor in a cash game or chasing a huge game to help you win a tournament, nailing the expensive players is one of the keys to making winning NFL lineups on FanDuel.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 14

Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit

Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. James is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face the Raptors on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis (illness) has also been ruled out, while Patrick Beverley (knee) is doubtful.
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect Smith to play 25.2 minutes against the Wizards. Smith's Friday projection...
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mathurin will come off the bench after Tyrese Haliburton was named Wednesday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Mathurin to score 24.6 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8...
Devonte' Graham (toe) active for New Orleans' Wednesday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (toe) is active for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Graham will be available despite being listed as questionable with a toe sprain. In 15.0 expected minutes, our models project Graham to score 12.3 FanDuel points. Graham's projection includes 6.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and...
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
Tyreek Hill (illness) DNP for Dolphins on Thursday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday and was absent from practice. Assuming he is able to return to practice on Friday, Hill should be good to go against the Chargers. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information. Jaylen Waddle (leg) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) questionable on Wednesday

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Conley is making his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since November 19th. He is considered questionable to face Golden State on Wednesday. If he is active, our models expect him to play 25.7 minutes against the Warriors.
