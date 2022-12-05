Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
S.J. Welsh ASL students spread holiday cheer by signing Christmas carols
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Students at S.J. Welsh Middle School are taking their holiday spirit to a creative level, performing Christmas carols in American Sign Language. These students are learning a new skill not because they have to, but because they want to, and the results are very rewarding.
KPLC TV
Trinity Baptist Church’s Christmas light show returns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown to Christmas is on, and it’s bright at Trinity Baptist Church. The annual show has definitely gotten bigger and brighter over the last nine years. “We started with a little small 14-channel thing and and after we finished that first Christmas, my...
KPLC TV
Mardi Gras SWLA changing name of Krewe of Krewes parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana is changing the name of the Krewe of Krewes parade. In a social media post, the organization said the change is because of confusion between the names of the Krewe of Krewes parade and the Krewe of Krewes organization. In...
Tack up and hop on at Knollwood Farm in Sunset
Located near I-10 and I-49, Knollwood Farm Equestrian Center specializes in teaching and training all levels of riders.
Home for the Holidays drawing winners announced
Tonight is the night! The winner of the 2022 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC.
KLFY.com
‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Phillips 66 Veterans Network
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seeing a need in their community, former members of the military now working at Philllips 66 in Westlake, have formed the Veterans Network. Their ongoing Good Energy Food Drive has resulted in over 3700 pounds of food being donated to the Westlake Little Food Pantry, according to Alberto Maxwell, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Elton Mayor Avella Ackless
Elton, La. (KPLC) - The family of Elton Mayor Avella Ackless has announced her funeral services. Ackless passed away on Nov. 29 at age 77 after decades of service to her town. She had served as interim mayor since March after seven years on the town council. Ardoin Funeral Home...
Infinity College opens a second location in North Lafayette
Infinity College has now opened its newest location in North Lafayette and offers several certification programs for those in the area and across Acadiana.
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu high school students participate in engineering shadow luncheon
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. W.O. Boston Panthers 1972 championship team Looklive. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful
Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
KPLC TV
‘Groceries to Geaux’ delivers food to seniors in SWLA
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank launched “Groceries to Geaux” in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, providing home delivery to seniors. Backed by a $100,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, the program delivers food to residents over 65 whose health, income or access to transportation pose challenges in keeping enough food to eat at home.
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
KPLC TV
3 new school resource officers appointed in Beauregard Parish
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Three new school resource officers (SROs) will be working in Beauregard Parish local schools, according to DeRidder City Hall. DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford made a formal request in August to the Beauregard Parish School Board asking for assistance in funding the hiring of the three new SROs, which the school board approved.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
KPLC TV
Day One of the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers Invitational Tournament wraps up
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) -Wednesday was the first day of the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers Invitational Tournament. Five games took place Wednesday evening between two gyms. Things tipped off at 4:30 p.m. between the South Beauregard Lady K’s and the Lafayette Lady Lions. Things really heated up in the second half for a major come back by the Lady K’s but the efforts were not enough. The Lafayette Lady Lions walk away with a 54-38 win.
KPLC TV
‘Mattress Mack’ to place ceremonial first bet at Horseshoe Lake Charles
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - The former Isle of Capri Hotel and Casino will reopen as Horseshoe Lake Charles on Monday, Dec. 12. Following a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m., Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture and record-breaking sports gambler, will place the land-based casino’s ceremonial first bet, according to Caesars Entertainment.
