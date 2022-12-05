ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
FOX Sports

Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity

PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Cam Heyward 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee For His Dedication to Community

The Ohio State alumnus was recently recognized for his efforts to better his community with his fifth nomination for the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. “The thing for me is the totality,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said about the recognition of Heyward’s work in his weekly press cconference . “I know this award acknowledges the work that’s done in 2022, but much like his playing career man, his work in the community whether it’s Pittsburgh or Atlanta, where he is from, or Columbus, where he went to school, or any community he cares about. He contributes in a positive way in the way he has as a player. The totality of his resume in that area is indisputable. It’s over a decade of service.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Diontae Johnson (hip) limited for Steelers on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson is dealing with a hip injury but managed to open the week with a limited practice, which bodes well for his availability on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Delivers Powerful “December Football” Message to Steeler Nation Ahead of Week 14 vs Ravens

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ gutsy win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 19-16, Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, full of more quotable Tomlinisms and a stern focus on now what is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The division rival, Baltimore Ravens will visit Acrisure Stadium and they’ll be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson injured his PCL in the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and will miss 1-3 weeks. With so much on the line with each divisional game, a win over the current AFC North division leaders could be a turning point for Pittsburgh in the standings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Muuuth! Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth forging his own path

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The sound still catches Pat Freiermuth off guard. So yeah, it was a little weird last Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end caught a pass and heard a sizable chunk of black-and-gold-clad fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta yell “Muuuuuuuuth” as he made his way downfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA

