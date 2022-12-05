Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical EmergencyNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Related
Is Steelers WR George Pickens already becoming a problem?
What is it about wide receivers? It must be because their success is so dependent on the quarterback but it always seems like they are the most temperamental position on a team. The latest Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver who seems to be letting his diva show already is rookie George Pickens.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Steelers open as 1.5-point favorites over Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a two-game road winning streak and finally get to come home to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Thanks to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injury status, the Steelers are favorites at home. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is a 1.5-point favorite at home over Baltimore....
Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
No one believed it was possible, but here the Pittsburgh Steelers are.
Steelers Will Avoid Lamar Jackson This Week
Lamar Jackson's knee injury is expected to keep him out against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
Steelers Dealing With Number of Injuries to Start Ravens Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 14 evaluating several injuries.
Steelers currently hold No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently riding a two-game winning streak and seem to have found a spark late in the season. The two wins improved the team’s record to 5-7 which means if the 2023 NFL draft was today, the Steelers would hold the No. 14 overall pick in the first round.
FOX Sports
Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Cam Heyward 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee For His Dedication to Community
The Ohio State alumnus was recently recognized for his efforts to better his community with his fifth nomination for the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. “The thing for me is the totality,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said about the recognition of Heyward’s work in his weekly press cconference . “I know this award acknowledges the work that’s done in 2022, but much like his playing career man, his work in the community whether it’s Pittsburgh or Atlanta, where he is from, or Columbus, where he went to school, or any community he cares about. He contributes in a positive way in the way he has as a player. The totality of his resume in that area is indisputable. It’s over a decade of service.”
Ravens release first injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season after defeating the Denver Broncos by the final score of 10-9. Baltimore will be looking to improve their divisional record to 3-0 on the season, far better than their 1-5 mark in 2021.
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) limited for Steelers on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson is dealing with a hip injury but managed to open the week with a limited practice, which bodes well for his availability on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Delivers Powerful “December Football” Message to Steeler Nation Ahead of Week 14 vs Ravens
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ gutsy win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 19-16, Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, full of more quotable Tomlinisms and a stern focus on now what is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The division rival, Baltimore Ravens will visit Acrisure Stadium and they’ll be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson injured his PCL in the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and will miss 1-3 weeks. With so much on the line with each divisional game, a win over the current AFC North division leaders could be a turning point for Pittsburgh in the standings.
FOX Sports
Muuuth! Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth forging his own path
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The sound still catches Pat Freiermuth off guard. So yeah, it was a little weird last Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end caught a pass and heard a sizable chunk of black-and-gold-clad fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta yell “Muuuuuuuuth” as he made his way downfield.
Mike Tomlin expects to see 'much better' play if Steelers face Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley
The last time Tyler Huntley started an NFL game, he faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final week of the 2021 season. Huntley will draw the same opponent but at a different venue when he is expected to replace former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Chris Boswell, William Jackson Could Return for Steelers This Week
William Jackson and Chris Boswell could be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers as soon as this week.
Comments / 0