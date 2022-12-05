The Ohio State alumnus was recently recognized for his efforts to better his community with his fifth nomination for the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. “The thing for me is the totality,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said about the recognition of Heyward’s work in his weekly press cconference . “I know this award acknowledges the work that’s done in 2022, but much like his playing career man, his work in the community whether it’s Pittsburgh or Atlanta, where he is from, or Columbus, where he went to school, or any community he cares about. He contributes in a positive way in the way he has as a player. The totality of his resume in that area is indisputable. It’s over a decade of service.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO