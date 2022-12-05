Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer
Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
x1071.com
Man Sentenced For Attacking Another Man With A Bat
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for attacking another man with a baseball bat. 46 year old David Miller was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and carrying weapons. Miller faces seven years in prison if he violates terms of his probation. A report states that officers responded to the 200 block of East 22nd Street on October 2nd after receiving a report of a disturbance. Miller was found on the front porch of a residence holding a bat. Miller told police that he came to the residence after a friend called him to say she has been assaulted by a man, who was not named. Miller said he was upset and walked to the residence, picking up a baseball bat in an alley along the way. He entered the residence and struck the man with the bat until other people within the residence were able to take the bat away from him.
ourquadcities.com
Driver went more than 100 mph in pursuit, trooper alleges
A 25-year-old Moline woman faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges she led a chase of more than 100 mph while running stop signs and traffic lights. Ariel Brown faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree. Davenport police responded about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 9 to the Dollar Tree located in the 1300 block of East Locust Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police...
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
x1071.com
Platteville Man charged after guns, ammunition found in vehicle in Galena
Police say a southwest Wisconsin resident faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena. 22 year old Samuel Stoddard of Platteville has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with the Nov. 26 incident. Stoddard was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and later released. Galena police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of the Christmas tree lighting on Commerce Street in response to the report of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly several times. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied nearby and saw a handgun in the front seat. Officers searched the vehicle and found “an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and an AK-47 pistol, in addition to the handgun and a ski mask. Authorities still are investigating the incident and more charges are likely.
KCRG.com
Dubuque teen arrested, charged after allegedly stabbing man in the shoulder
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after stabbing someone in the left shoulder in Dubuque on Monday night. The 58-year-old victim told police he was walking home from a friend’s house just after 6:30 p.m. when a man approached him in the alley east of White Street in the 1800 block.
KCJJ
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
ourquadcities.com
Sterling man arrested following standoff with police
Following a standoff with police, a Sterling man was arrested for unlawful use and possession of a firearm by a felon. On December 5 at around 6:00 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies and Rock Falls Police responded to a home on Walnut St. in rural Rock Falls in reference to a suspect inside the residence armed with a handgun, following a reported domestic incident which took place in the city limits of Rock Falls. Deputies and officers attempted to negotiate by cellphone with the suspect, identified as Dayton Hicks, 27, of Sterling. Hicks was wanted on a Whiteside County felony warrant.
KWQC
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested after police chase through Iowa City
An Illinois man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Patrick Osterman of Chicago fled from a traffic stop in his 2016 Mercedes Benz Monday night. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy caught up with Osterman just after 10pm and reports chasing his vehicle through Iowa City before Osterman finally pulled over on Highway 218 northbound near the Melrose Avenue exit. A search of the car allegedly turned up what investigators describe as a “large” amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
superhits106.com
Jackson County kennel still open after fatal shooting
Two months after a fatal shooting at a dog kennel in rural Bellevue, its owners want residents to know that the business remains open. Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels was the site where 55 year old Angela Prichard was fatally shot, allegedly by her estranged husband, 56 year old Christopher Prichard. In the wake of the shooting, Jim and Nancy Kettmann, owners of Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels, said many longtime customers assumed that their business had closed, even though it remains open.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges
Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges
Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
