Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — earlier this week Sterling Skye is one proud big sister! Days after Brittany Mahomes welcomed her second child — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — with husband Patrick Mahomes earlier this week, the star shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling, 21 months, bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram Saturday. "She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of...
Charlotte Casiraghi’s sons make appearance alongside cousins
Princess Caroline ’s children and grandchildren came together on Saturday to celebrate Monaco’s National Day. While Charlotte Casiraghi , Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi wowed with their fashion on Nov. 19, it was their young kids who adorably stole the show in their outfits and waving from the palace. ...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Filmed Physically Abusing Michael: Why Did 90 Day Fiance Conceal the Footage?
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were relieved to see Michael Ilesanmi consider leaving Angela Deem. It’s not just that she’s a bad person. Viewers have witnessed her emotionally and verbally abuse him. On this season, and in years past. But, as many had suspected, Angela’s abuse...
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’
A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
toofab.com
Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reacts to Nasty Family Feud Involving Mom, Kathy, and Paris Hilton
Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is speaking out about whether her mom's feud with Kathy Hilton has affected her own relationship with cousin Paris Hilton ... and how they've been navigating the drama as a whole. In case you somehow missed it all, this past season on "Real Housewives of...
Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes’ Baby Girl’s Nursery: See Photos
Nesting for her baby girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone — who is expecting with husband Patrick Mendes — gave fans a tour of her daughter’s nursery and it’s adorable. “Baby girl’s room is ready for her,” the Brazil native, 25, shared via...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Amanda Kloots on Her First Home Without Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'I Was Terrified to Move'
"It feels very much like Nick shifted us here," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively from her new home in Los Angeles Amanda Kloots has taken a big step since losing husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19: moving out of the home they once shared together and into a new one of her own with son Elvis Eduardo, 3. "I was terrified to move," the 40-year-old The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of the purchase that's just down the street from where she lived with Cordero. ...
'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around
Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying. During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
