PennLive.com

Fetterman picks chief of staff, Pa. political director

Sen.-elect John Fetterman has appointed a Philadelphia organizer and a longtime Congressional staffer to two top positions in his new Senate staff. Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair and a Senate veteran who served as deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, will be his chief of staff and Joseph Pierce, who most recently headed up government relations for a nonprofit group, will be the Pennsylvania state director.
New Jersey Globe

Daniel Anderl judicial security act now attached to defense bill

As reported by Roll Call yesterday, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act – a measure designed to protect the personal information and safety of federal judges – has been attached to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Since the NDAA is must-pass legislation, that likely means the act is finally set to pass after being repeatedly delayed.
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: We have the right. Now, expand access

Since the catastrophic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the public discourse has rightfully focused on abortion rights. All Americans — regardless of which state they call home — should have the right to make their own personal health care decisions when it comes to continuing or terminating a pregnancy. But there is a scenario that has played out countless times across the country, even in states where the right to an abortion is upheld: a patient is unable to get the care they need — not because abortion is illegal, but because the patient can’t afford it.
