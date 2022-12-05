Read full article on original website
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Fetterman picks chief of staff, Pa. political director
Sen.-elect John Fetterman has appointed a Philadelphia organizer and a longtime Congressional staffer to two top positions in his new Senate staff. Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair and a Senate veteran who served as deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, will be his chief of staff and Joseph Pierce, who most recently headed up government relations for a nonprofit group, will be the Pennsylvania state director.
Daniel Anderl judicial security act now attached to defense bill
As reported by Roll Call yesterday, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act – a measure designed to protect the personal information and safety of federal judges – has been attached to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Since the NDAA is must-pass legislation, that likely means the act is finally set to pass after being repeatedly delayed.
Opinion: We have the right. Now, expand access
Since the catastrophic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the public discourse has rightfully focused on abortion rights. All Americans — regardless of which state they call home — should have the right to make their own personal health care decisions when it comes to continuing or terminating a pregnancy. But there is a scenario that has played out countless times across the country, even in states where the right to an abortion is upheld: a patient is unable to get the care they need — not because abortion is illegal, but because the patient can’t afford it.
