Deadly house fire in Darby Township, Delaware County now being investigated as suspicious

Crews investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning now say the blaze appears suspicious.

The fire began just after midnight on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township, Delaware County.

Neighbors say it was a very chaotic scene as they woke up to screams on the block.

"It's devastating. It's hard to believe. It was a beautiful house and hard to believe it's just gone like that," said Kevin Tones.

Neighbors say the mother is a female officer with Philadelphia police who lived there with her twin daughters and a live-in nurse.

The mother and nurse desperately tried to save the young woman, but we're told her bedroom was closest to the front porch, where the fire may have started.

Firefighters had to leave the home twice due to the intensity of the blaze.

"I pray for the victims, very sad. Hate to see something like this happen," said Tones, who lives across the street. "It was pretty bad. It was pretty bad."

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious, with reason to believe someone intentionally set the house ablaze.

"We have a suspect. That person is in custody on unrelated charges. That is the focus of the investigation at this point," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Stollsteimer couldn't reveal a motive but says the community is not at risk.

"This was an intensely evil act done for a reason and as I said, justice will be coming," said Stollsteimer.