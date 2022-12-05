Read full article on original website
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
x1071.com
Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of...
nbc15.com
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
Sauk Prairie police searching for man suspected of stealing expensive tools
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Police in Sauk Prairie are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a locked construction trailer and stealing expensive tools and equipment from inside. Authorities said the burglary happened around 11:20 p.m. when the trailer was parked outside of a new construction home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in Prairie Du Sac....
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer
Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
x1071.com
Charges filed against man in State Street shooting; suspect still at large
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have filed charges against a man suspected of shooting another man on State Street last week. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, both of which have repeater enhancers attached.
x1071.com
Rollover Accident in Lafayette County
A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Best Buy robbed by Culver's robberies suspect, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janseville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities said it is the same man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's locations across southern Wisconsin earlier this year. Police said the man entered the Best...
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked. The report did not say how...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
superhits106.com
Platteville Man charged after guns, ammunition found in vehicle in Galena
Police say a southwest Wisconsin resident faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena. 22 year old Samuel Stoddard of Platteville has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with the Nov. 26 incident. Stoddard was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and later released. Galena police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of the Christmas tree lighting on Commerce Street in response to the report of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly several times. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied nearby and saw a handgun in the front seat. Officers searched the vehicle and found “an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and an AK-47 pistol, in addition to the handgun and a ski mask. Authorities still are investigating the incident and more charges are likely.
x1071.com
Water main break affecting homes along Winnequah Road
MONONA, Wis. — A water main break is affecting homes in the 4800 block of Winnequah Road Wednesday. Officials said the break is between Progressive Avenue and Dean Lane. Crews are expected to be able to isolate the break, so less than 10 homes will be without water. Drivers...
x1071.com
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of 1st Center Avenue.
KCRG.com
Dubuque teen arrested, charged after allegedly stabbing man in the shoulder
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after stabbing someone in the left shoulder in Dubuque on Monday night. The 58-year-old victim told police he was walking home from a friend’s house just after 6:30 p.m. when a man approached him in the alley east of White Street in the 1800 block.
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
nbc15.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
Madison police say Kia stolen along Schroeder Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a Kia was stolen Monday along Schroeder Road near Struck Street. Police said a man loaned the car to a roommate, who returned the vehicle Monday night. However, when the man went to drive the car on Tuesday, it was gone. Officers were sent to the 6700 block of Schroeder Road just before 11...
x1071.com
OWI Arrest in Iowa County Saturday Night
Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb, was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa County sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him. After Adrian was awakened, officials performed a short investigation and assessment and took Adrian to a hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared, Adrian was placed under arrest and charged for OWI, 5th or 6th offense and taken to the Iowa County Jail.
