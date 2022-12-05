Police say a southwest Wisconsin resident faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena. 22 year old Samuel Stoddard of Platteville has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with the Nov. 26 incident. Stoddard was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and later released. Galena police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of the Christmas tree lighting on Commerce Street in response to the report of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly several times. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied nearby and saw a handgun in the front seat. Officers searched the vehicle and found “an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and an AK-47 pistol, in addition to the handgun and a ski mask. Authorities still are investigating the incident and more charges are likely.

GALENA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO