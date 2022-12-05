Cadillac Man’s Bad Construction Business Earns Him 2 Arrest Warrants

A Cadillac man has been charged for defrauding people through building projects more than a year after the first complaint. They say he was even wanted in Grand Traverse County for the same exact thing at the time.

State Police were tipped off about Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera’s business, J-Dub Construction, in September 2021.

The first victim says she hired J-Dub Construction to work on her property, and he never finished the job.

The second victim says Dexter-Mattson-Frontera contacted her after she posted looking for a builder on Facebook. He poured a concrete foundation for a building, but the contractor was unable to put up the building because of the poor quality.

Troopers say Dexter-Mattson-Frontera didn’t get a permit for the job, and refused to redo it. The victim ended up having to pay more than $11,000 to fix it.

The owner of J-Dub Construction was finally arrested after an arrest warrant was issued in November 2022 and he turned himself in.

He’s charged with two counts False Pretenses over $1,000 but less than $20,000, two counts Violation of Builder’s Trust Fund, two counts Unlicensed Practicing Occupational Skills Trade Regulation Act, and Habitual Offender Fourth Notice.

He was released on bond and is due back in court on Dec. 13.