KPLC TV
Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping. In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.
kjas.com
kalb.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a report of a man firing shots toward a vehicle on North Mall Drive on December 5. According to APD, a suspect was seen walking around the North Mall Drive area with a gun. Shortly after, there were reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle while running along the sidewalk.
KTBS
Converse woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. – A Converse woman died Tuesday morning when she rear-ended an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 171, state police said. Brooke Farris, 28, was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System in Mansfield, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.
KNOE TV8
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
KFDM-TV
Woman attacked by pack of dogs and sustains severe injuries in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth say a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Burkeville during the weekend, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Chief Duckworth said it occurred Sunday morning in front of the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87.
Woman holds Elton man at gunpoint after he broke into her car
An Elton man has been arrested after he was held at gunpoint for allegedly breaking into a woman's car, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
KPLC TV
Merryville order to re-home pit bulls within 48 hours put on hold for now
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Merryville has rescinded the 48-hour notice for pit bull owners to re-home their dogs. Merryville’s plan to begin enforcing a pit bull ban that had been on the lawbooks for decades was met with resistance. Merryville officials said the town sent notices...
KPLC TV
Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
KPLC TV
Merryville town officials bring down storm of opposition over pit bull ordinance
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Imagine if the police told you that you had to get your dog out of town within 48 hours - that has happened to many in the small town of Merryville. The new Merryville police chief unleashed a firestorm of controversy when he decided they would start enforcing a pit bull ban.
KPLC TV
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.
kalb.com
Woman sues City of Pineville, two police officers after being tased following 2021 traffic accident
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the City of Pineville and two of its police officers after a Dec. 9, 2021, traffic accident that resulted in her being tased. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Jermaine Harris of the Jermaine Harris Law...
KPLC TV
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three people were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-49 N near Powhatan. According to...
KTBS
One person injured in boating accident
NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
'You will truly be missed': Newton County law enforcement mourning loss of one of their own
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Newton County are mourning the loss of a beloved sergeant who they say was always there for others. "It is with a heavy heart that I report Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Mike Adams passed away," Constable Howie Wonders announced in a Facebook post. Sgt. Adams died Monday, December 5, 2022.
