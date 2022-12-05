ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

KPLC TV

Vernon family’s home, two vehicles struck in hit-and-run as they slept

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish family’s home was damaged and two cars were struck in a hit-and-run while they were sleeping. In a social media post, Ashton Thompson said the crash woke up her and her 17- and 5-year-old sons. The 5-year-old was sleeping in the room where the vehicle struck the home on Blackmon Road in Pickering around 2 a.m.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Sabine Parish woman died following a DeSoto Parish accident

Louisiana State Police say a woman from nearby Sabine Parish has died following an accident that occurred at about 8:00 Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish. According to troopers, 28-year-old Jessican Farris was driving a 2020 Chevrolet SUV when she hit the back of an 18-wheeler. Troopers say Farris later died...
SABINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired at vehicle on North Mall Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a report of a man firing shots toward a vehicle on North Mall Drive on December 5. According to APD, a suspect was seen walking around the North Mall Drive area with a gun. Shortly after, there were reports of gunfire in the area. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle while running along the sidewalk.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KTBS

Converse woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. – A Converse woman died Tuesday morning when she rear-ended an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 171, state police said. Brooke Farris, 28, was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System in Mansfield, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
CONVERSE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KFDM-TV

Woman attacked by pack of dogs and sustains severe injuries in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth say a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Burkeville during the weekend, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Chief Duckworth said it occurred Sunday morning in front of the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near Hudson Darby Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. Jessica Farris, 28, of Converse, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.
CONVERSE, LA
KTBS

One person injured in boating accident

NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

