Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Benefits of RT After Breast-Conserving Surgery Only Seen Within 10 Years
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The benefits of radiotherapy following breast-conserving surgery and systemic therapy for breast cancer in terms of fewer local recurrences are only seen during the first 10 years, with 30-year local recurrence and overall survival similar with or without radiotherapy, according to a study presented at the annual European Breast Cancer Conference, held from Nov. 16 to 18 in Barcelona, Spain.
Channel 3000
What is stiff person syndrome? Diagnosis, symptoms and treatment
Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that can take years to diagnose and tailor treatment. Singer Celine Dion announced in an Instagram video Thursday that she is canceling some performances because she has been diagnosed with the condition. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now...
Channel 3000
Perianal Disease, Stricturing or Penetrating Behavior Tied to Crohn Disease Outcomes
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Perianal disease and stricturing or penetrating behavior are associated with more than one significant outcome with Crohn disease, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in BMJ Open Gastroenterology. Carolina da Silva Beda Sacramento, from the Hospital Universitário Professor Edgard Santos...
Channel 3000
Three-Year Interval Feasible for Stool-Based CRC Screening in Low-Risk People
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A three-year interval for multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) colorectal cancer (CRC) screening for those at average risk appears clinically appropriate, according to a study published online Oct. 7 in Cancer Prevention Research. Thomas F. Imperiale, M.D., from the Indiana University School of...
Channel 3000
Fewer Postpartum Visits Occurred During Pandemic
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The pandemic saw declines in postpartum visit attendance, particularly among disadvantaged groups of people, according to a study published in the December issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Meghan Bellerose and Maria W. Steenland, Ph.D., both from the Brown University School of Public...
Channel 3000
How to deal with holiday stress, Danish-style
The holidays often involve jubilant gift exchanges, renewed connections with family and friends, and treasured traditions. But the love and cheer can also be accompanied by a host of stressors – chaotic travel, conflicts over COVID-19 preventive measures, difficult dinner conversations with relatives, and worries about affording and finding holiday gifts.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions
Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Minority Children Less Likely to Have Surgery Than White Children
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Minority children are significantly less likely to have had surgery in the prior 12 months than White children, according to a study published in the December issue of the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. Ethan L. Sanford, M.D., from the University of Texas...
Channel 3000
Meds for kids with pain and fever are in high demand. Here’s what to do if you can’t find them
Grant’s Pass Pharmacy in southern Oregon is down to its last few boxes of children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen, and pharmacist Michele Belcher says she can’t order more. Belcher says she orders these medications from one of the “big three” wholesalers: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen. When she...
Channel 3000
American College of Rheumatology, Nov. 10-14
The annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology was held this year from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia and attracted participants from around the world, including rheumatology specialists, physicians, scientists, and other health professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis as well as other rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.
Comments / 0