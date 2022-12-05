The annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology was held this year from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia and attracted participants from around the world, including rheumatology specialists, physicians, scientists, and other health professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis as well as other rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO