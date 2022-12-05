PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The leaders of at least four mosques in New Jersey say they are being harassed. Surveillance video captured a truck displaying anti-Muslim messages driving by their congregations on a recent Saturday. The truck with a moving anti-Muslim billboard is the focus of an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Multiple videos from mosques in Piscataway, Edison, North Brunswick and Fords show the truck circling their properties on Saturday, Nov. 26. The images on the truck are from the Nov. 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India that were carried out by an Islamist terrorist organization from Pakistan. "The truck did visit the...

