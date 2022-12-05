What ever happened to putting the best qualified person in the position that happens to be open? It's without a doubt that the socialist democrats have lost that ideal. It seems all they want is affirmative action candidates, people of all diffrent races, people of all diffrent sexual identities. This is why America and NJ are loosing ground to the rest of the world. People are not being placed for the knowledge they possess or what they can bring to the table. They are being placed for their identities and race. We the people of NJ are being cheated out of having the best qualified people to fill the positions. The way it should be is the person with the most knowledge and experience should take the position no matter what their background, ethnicity, or gender is!
Is this person qualified. I don’t care about their gender, their ethnic background or their religion. Just wanted to know if they’re qualified
Murphy thinks he is going to be President so he needs to show that he too can choose cabinet members based solely on race, gender identity and the color of their skin. Who cares about ability!!
Comments / 79