According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, an Ohio woman accused of running a scam on at least one person in Cedar Falls has pleaded guilty to a similar scheme in Cedar Rapids. 31 year old Fatoumata Diallo of Columbus, Ohio collected cash from people who were conned into believing their loved one was in jail and needed bail money. Diallo collected cash from at least three homes in Cedar Rapids in the totals of $42,000, $9,000, and $15,000. Police approached her at the last home where she initially pretended to be lost before admitting to her role in the scheme. She said she received 5% of the money collected. Police located $7,000 in her hotel room. Diallo pleaded to first degree Theft and Conspiracy. She was ordered to pay restitution and the case will come off of her record if she completes three years of supervised probation. Diallo collected $19,000 from a home on Walnut Street in Cedar Falls in May of 2021. She faces a first degree Theft charge in that case and is awaiting trial.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO