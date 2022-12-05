Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced For Attacking Another Man With A Bat
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for attacking another man with a baseball bat. 46 year old David Miller was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and carrying weapons. Miller faces seven years in prison if he violates terms of his probation. A report states that officers responded to the 200 block of East 22nd Street on October 2nd after receiving a report of a disturbance. Miller was found on the front porch of a residence holding a bat. Miller told police that he came to the residence after a friend called him to say she has been assaulted by a man, who was not named. Miller said he was upset and walked to the residence, picking up a baseball bat in an alley along the way. He entered the residence and struck the man with the bat until other people within the residence were able to take the bat away from him.
Dinkins trial set for August in Linn County
A trial for the 50-year-old suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been set for Aug. 8, 2023. On Thursday, Scott County Court officials told Local 4 News the date has been set. Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, remains in custody. The trial will be held in Linn County,...
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer
Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
Ohio Woman Scammed Iowans
According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, an Ohio woman accused of running a scam on at least one person in Cedar Falls has pleaded guilty to a similar scheme in Cedar Rapids. 31 year old Fatoumata Diallo of Columbus, Ohio collected cash from people who were conned into believing their loved one was in jail and needed bail money. Diallo collected cash from at least three homes in Cedar Rapids in the totals of $42,000, $9,000, and $15,000. Police approached her at the last home where she initially pretended to be lost before admitting to her role in the scheme. She said she received 5% of the money collected. Police located $7,000 in her hotel room. Diallo pleaded to first degree Theft and Conspiracy. She was ordered to pay restitution and the case will come off of her record if she completes three years of supervised probation. Diallo collected $19,000 from a home on Walnut Street in Cedar Falls in May of 2021. She faces a first degree Theft charge in that case and is awaiting trial.
Dubuque Sheriff’s Office Is a Victim in Latest Phone Scam
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has a Facebook post with a blaring notice of a "SCAM ALERT!!!!!" I pay close attention whenever I see ALL CAPS with that many exclamation points in a Sheriff's Office alert. The message highlights that there is yet again a phone scam targeting vulnerable and...
Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. 36 year old Edgar Martinez Jr., 36, of Dubuque, was recently was given the 63-month prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Martinez also must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Martinez previously was convicted of multiple felonies and of domestic abuse. Martinez admitted during his plea hearing that he traveled throughout Dubuque with a pistol, marijuana and a plastic bag containing cocaine.
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
Law enforcement in Linn County grow out facial hair for two causes close to their hearts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement across Linn County are growing out their facial hair to give back in several ways, including honoring two of their own who died of cancer this year. A 2023 No Shave calendar featuring members of law enforcement from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, and...
One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Platteville Man charged after guns, ammunition found in vehicle in Galena
Police say a southwest Wisconsin resident faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena. 22 year old Samuel Stoddard of Platteville has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with the Nov. 26 incident. Stoddard was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and later released. Galena police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of the Christmas tree lighting on Commerce Street in response to the report of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly several times. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied nearby and saw a handgun in the front seat. Officers searched the vehicle and found “an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and an AK-47 pistol, in addition to the handgun and a ski mask. Authorities still are investigating the incident and more charges are likely.
$5,000 reward for information on cat shot with crossbow in Cedar County
Cedar County — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow in Cedar County. Around Oct. 30, family members found...
Dubuque teen arrested, charged after allegedly stabbing man in the shoulder
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after stabbing someone in the left shoulder in Dubuque on Monday night. The 58-year-old victim told police he was walking home from a friend’s house just after 6:30 p.m. when a man approached him in the alley east of White Street in the 1800 block.
Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges
Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
US 61 reopens following multiple fog-related crashes Wednesday morning
DEWITT, Iowa — U.S. Highway 61 has reopened between Maquoketa and DeWitt following multiple fog-related crashes Wednesday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's 511 website. The website showed that the accident happened just north of Welton. A Twitter thread from the statewide 511 account says it happened...
Ticket Sales For Avelo Airlines Starting Out Strong
A new airline set to fly between Dubuque and Florida starting next month has sold at least 24% of its available tickets for the first four months of flights. From November 9th to November 29th, Avelo Airlines sold almost 2900 out of over 12,000 available airline tickets for the first four months of its new flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport. The most recent information on ticket sales was provided to the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Air Service Task Force. The commercial air carrier will offer flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the two airports starting on January 11th.
