From "Giselle" to "Swan Lake" and "The Rite of Spring", South Africa's Dada Masilo deconstructs classic ballets to tell a new story, far from the stereotypical damsel in distress but that of modern-day people who suffer modern-day issues such as homophobia, gender inequality and racism. She's performed her creations all over the world – in Rome, Montreal, New York and Perth to name but a few – and her work is adored in France. Dada is in Paris with her show "The Sacrifice" at La Villette. She talks to Eve Jackson about revisiting "The Rite of Spring" and changing the ending to make it speak to the audience in 2022.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO