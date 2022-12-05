Read full article on original website
South African star choreographer Dada Masilo comes to Paris with 'The Sacrifice'
From "Giselle" to "Swan Lake" and "The Rite of Spring", South Africa's Dada Masilo deconstructs classic ballets to tell a new story, far from the stereotypical damsel in distress but that of modern-day people who suffer modern-day issues such as homophobia, gender inequality and racism. She's performed her creations all over the world – in Rome, Montreal, New York and Perth to name but a few – and her work is adored in France. Dada is in Paris with her show "The Sacrifice" at La Villette. She talks to Eve Jackson about revisiting "The Rite of Spring" and changing the ending to make it speak to the audience in 2022.
Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup
Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia on Friday while Argentina survived a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks. In the end it came down to Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos, but his kick rebounded off the post, giving Croatia a 4-2 win in the shootout and a place in the last four for the second World Cup in a row.
From Qatar controversy to Moroccan momentum: Sports diplomacy at the 2022 World Cup
From its numerous controversies to its diplomatic match-ups, the World Cup in Qatar has been a gold mine for anyone interested in the intersection between sports and diplomacy. As the tournament heads into the quarter-finals, we speak to Simon Rofe from the Institute of Sports Humanities about the fierce criticism of the host country, the historic concept of the Olympic Truce and the key diplomatic moments of the tournament so far.
French prosecutors will not seek Airbus, Air France convictions over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
French prosecutors said Wednesday that they would not seek convictions for Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, saying they were unable to prove the companies were guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Their guilt "appears to us to be impossible to prove. We know...
Peace talks between DR Congo and armed groups end in Kenya
Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta says progress has been made after peace talks between the DR Congo and armed rebel groups. The talks, hosted by Nairobi, have just wrapped up. Also, Chanel holds a fashion show in Dakar, its first ever catwalk in sub-Saharan Africa. We meet some of Senegal's up-and-coming design talent. And in a sporting first for Africa, Morocco beat Spain on penalties in their World Cup match, becoming the first African nation and first Arab nation ever to advance to the quarter-finals.
'South Americans can be confident' for World Cup quarter-finals, Chile's Zamorano says
Eight teams are left in this year's World Cup, but only four will make it through after the weekend: a fierce and highly emotional set of quarter-final matches are to come. Can last edition's runners-up Croatia upset the mighty Brazil? And in a World Cup classic, the Netherlands will face Argentina. Will the streak of goalless games come to an end? Our team caught up with former Chile international Ivan Zamorano, who sounded an optimistic note for the South American sides.
‘The fear of a bad death’: France to begin citizens' debate on end-of-life care
A French citizens' council of 150 members of the public will meet Friday to begin discussions on end-of-life care, including whether assisted suicide should be legalised. As French laws have evolved over the last two decades, calls have increased to allow medically assisted deaths for terminally ill patients. In August...
Belgium detains four over suspected Qatar bribes at EU parliament
Belgium on Friday detained four people including a former MEP as part of a probe into suspected bribery by Qatar at the European parliament, officials said. The federal prosecutor announced the arrests after 600,000 euros in cash was discovered when police carried out 16 raids in the capital Brussels. The...
