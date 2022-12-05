Read full article on original website
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Seminoles lose walk-on quarterback to Transfer Portal
Florida State has seen 10 players (and counting) test out the portal over the last few weeks.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal
Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE
Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
Michigan set to go in-home with Top247 RB commit Cole Cabana this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Michigan will be having an in-home visit with one of their top ranked commits in the 2023 class with Dexter (Mich.) Top247 running back Cole Cabana on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart are expected to be making the short...
Four-star forward Donovan Freeman breaks down his final five
One of the top prospects in the DMV is down to five schools. Donovan Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-man out of Washington D.C., has announced a final five list including Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas. "I was comfortable with all five schools," Freeman said. "I knew at the beginning...
What's next for Jackson State in wake of Deion Sanders' exit?
The Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl will be everything but its namesake for Jackson State University. What should be the second chapter of a dynasty for the Tigers will actually be the conclusion of “What Could’ve Been” and a bitter goodbye. Instead of using this week to bask...
RB transfer taking official visit to Oklahoma State
A Western Michigan RB transfer is headed to Oklahoma State this weekend and he brings versatility, speed and return skills.
Husker defender announces he's coming back after brief portal visit
Remember during this crazy season that a player who enters the portal isn't always necessarily transferring. Usually he is, but exceptions do pop up. One popped up Friday morning in Nebraska's favor, as Jimari Butler announced he intends to stay with the Husker program after entering the portal just two days ago.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Sets Decision Date, Final Four
It’s just about time for one of the top, most productive players in the class of 2024 to announce his college commitment. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams, the No. 185 overall player in America per the composite rankings and No. 240 overall talent per 247Sports, knows where he wants to go to school.
