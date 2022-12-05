ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

A merry return to pre-pandemic holiday madness in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time since 2019, one of downtown Portland’s most popular holiday shopping events is back. Merry Madness starts Thursday, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever. It's described as a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza. If you're lucky enough to get a...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

2 Maine men indicted in connection with Lewiston murder

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of a man in October. The Androscoggin County Grand Jury indicted Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street in Lewiston for a...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Rare and valuable guitar stolen from South Portland store

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say someone stole a “beautiful” 1960-style Gibson Les Paul guitar from Guitar Center in South Portland. The Les Paul with the color of tangerine burst is worth $6,699. Police are asking for help catching the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Ring in the holiday season with Christmas by the Sea in Ogunquit

OQUNQUIT (WGME) -- The countdown to Christmas is on and one coastal community is celebrating the holidays this weekend. Ogunquit is ringing in the holiday season starting on Friday with Christmas by the Sea. Some would say they are doing it "the Maine way," with lobster trap Christmas trees and...
OGUNQUIT, ME

