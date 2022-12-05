Read full article on original website
WPFO
'I want to apologize:' Portland superintendent faces teachers, staff about payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana apologized Tuesday to educators who are still owed money by the district. An ongoing problem with payroll brought dozens of angry teachers and staff to Tuesday night’s school board meeting. “Stop everything you are doing until this is fixed,” Portland High...
WPFO
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
WPFO
Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross becomes first Black woman to serve as Maine House speaker
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature convenes on Wednesday. Democrats voted on Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross to become Maine’s first Black woman to serve as speaker of the House. The Portland Democrat was nominated in November. Talbot Ross said she is ready to focus on challenges including the rising...
WPFO
A merry return to pre-pandemic holiday madness in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time since 2019, one of downtown Portland’s most popular holiday shopping events is back. Merry Madness starts Thursday, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever. It's described as a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza. If you're lucky enough to get a...
WPFO
South Portland City Council gives preliminary approval on flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of South Portland gave preliminary approval to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, according to the Press Herald. City councilors voted on the ordinance Tuesday night with the vote coming in at 5-to-2 in favor of the ban. Many are concerned the products...
WPFO
Lewiston leaders consider plan to crack down on where homeless can camp out
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. They say it's all designed to improve public safety. Lewiston city councilors are considering a new ordinance for unhoused people in the community. The more restrictive policy would ban people...
WPFO
2 Maine men indicted in connection with Lewiston murder
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of a man in October. The Androscoggin County Grand Jury indicted Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street in Lewiston for a...
WPFO
Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
WPFO
Active shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax'
Active shooter threats at schools throughout New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. According to WMUR, threats were made to schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth, and Dover. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The New...
WPFO
Lisbon Public Works employee helps woman cross sidewalk under construction
LISBON (WGME) -- A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday. Lisbon Public Works employee Johnny Westleigh was working on Main Street when he noticed a woman with a cane approaching an uneven sidewalk. Westleigh offered her his arm, and the two crossed the sidewalk...
WPFO
Salvation Army hopes to raise $1.5 million in red kettle campaign Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) – This holiday season, the Salvation Army has a big day planned for Friday, trying to raise $1.5 million over the course of four hours. It's part of the "National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge." The Salvation Army in Portland says it will be taking part and collecting...
WPFO
Whitefield Select Board votes down petition to reopen discontinued road
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A citizen's petition asking the town of Whitefield to take a portion of a discontinued road and reopen it to the public was voted down Tuesday night by the select board. Board members voted 3-2 against putting the petition in front of voters at a town meeting...
WPFO
Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
WPFO
As remote work policies change, one Maine company leaves it up to employees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New research is shedding some light on remote work. A national HR consulting firm surveyed managers and found 72% said they preferred employees be working in the office, but that is not the case across the board. As many companies modify their work-from-home policies, one Maine business...
WPFO
Report: 2 Oxford Hills school board members resign amid gender identity policy controversy
PORTLAND (WGME) – There is continuing fallout in the wake of Oxford Hills considering a student gender identity policy. The proposed policy would allow students to choose the gender with which they identify and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.
WPFO
Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
WPFO
Rare and valuable guitar stolen from South Portland store
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say someone stole a “beautiful” 1960-style Gibson Les Paul guitar from Guitar Center in South Portland. The Les Paul with the color of tangerine burst is worth $6,699. Police are asking for help catching the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WPFO
Remains of Maine man who left hospital against medical advice found in Waldoboro
WALDOBORO (WGME) -- Police say they have identified the remains of a man who was found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department says the remains were found off Old County Road on Nov. 24. On Wednesday, the remains were identified by the Office of...
WPFO
Ring in the holiday season with Christmas by the Sea in Ogunquit
OQUNQUIT (WGME) -- The countdown to Christmas is on and one coastal community is celebrating the holidays this weekend. Ogunquit is ringing in the holiday season starting on Friday with Christmas by the Sea. Some would say they are doing it "the Maine way," with lobster trap Christmas trees and...
WPFO
Auburn school bus driver shortage leads to 14 cancelled bus routes each week
AUBURN (WGME) -- At least two school bus runs every single day for the past three weeks have been canceled in Auburn, according to our media partners at the Sun Journal. The district says they don't have enough drivers and they've been doubling up routes to try to overcome the shortage.
