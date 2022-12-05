NORFOLK, Neb. -- Wednesday marked the beginning of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District's public hearings for violations against water allocations. The LENRD began to hear testimony from well owners in the region Wednesday, the start of two days of public hearings. Those testifying have a nine-acre-inch allocation for the 2022 year, but for one reason or another, went over that amount. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek says the purpose of these hearings is to discover why.

