Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
ABC Action News
Arizona sheriff threatens action against people working on shipping container border wall
TUCSON, Ariz. — A sheriff in Arizona is threatening action against contractors hired by Governor Doug Ducey’s office who are filling in the gaps of the border wall with shipping containers. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said they’re currently building about 6 miles away from the Santa...
ABC Action News
DeSantis’ order stopping migrant kids' shelters in FL from getting relicensed is still a problem
TAMPA, Fla. — In a state with a long history of welcoming children, whether migrant children who arrive in Florida without a guardian are still welcomed in the state remains a question even those who advocate for these children can’t answer. “Caring for children was one of the...
ABC Action News
Arizona couple's 100,000 holiday light display lands them on reality show
MESA, Ariz. — Shelley and Michael Pelky began decorating their home 24 years ago. It all started with icicle lights on the front of their house, and the couple added more to their display each year. “We gradually turned into a snowball hill,” said Shelley to ABC15 Arizona.
ABC Action News
Florida’s next insurance session also eyes hurricane and toll relief
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida’s next special session gets closer, lawmakers said their main focus remains the state’s crumbling property insurance market, but hurricane and toll relief are coming as well. In Tuesday’s joint proclamation, House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo laid out plans...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 9-11
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: If you're looking for the eerie side of the holidays, check out Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas! This event will feature two Christmas-themed haunted trails, and for an extra fee you can try out two new Christmas escape games, axe throwing and laser tag. Enjoy all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops, as well as new Christmas swag and concessions. General admission includes one-time entry to each of the trails, or opt for a Front of Line pass for $35 to gain unlimited entry.
ABC Action News
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
