WCAX
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal downtown stabbing on Sunday. Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff. It happened when police say two groups got into a fight before just after 3 a.m. at Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street. Police say Shariff was stabbed. Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the hospital.
Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death
Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
vermontbiz.com
VSP Derby Barracks, Shooting, Request for information
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street in the Village of Orleans. The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a reported shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on Church Street in the village of Orleans. As part of the investigation, troopers have obtained surveillance photos showing a suspect in this incident. Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the attached photos or who has any information that might assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit(link is external).
newportdispatch.com
Glover teen reported missing
GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it
William Pine was off duty from his job with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in October 2019 when he shot twice at a vehicle he had been following, according to court records. Judge Timothy Tomasi sentenced him Wednesday to 18 months to 10 years in jail. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it.
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Sharon leads to charges
SHARON — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Sharon on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a crash that took place on K and L Ct at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment with the driver, identified as Tucker Lapoint, of...
Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues
Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
mynbc5.com
Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
WCAX
VSP investigating fatal crash in Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of East Montpelier Thursday. Police say 33-year-old, Kyle Hartman, of Cabot was driving northbound on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he crossed over the center line. Police say Hartman went off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Montpelier woman charged with using racial slurs, threatening victim
MONTPELIER — A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Montpelier last month. Authorities were notified of an individual who was causing a disturbance outside a business on Main Street at around 12:15 p.m. Police say that they had behaved in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening manner while using racial slurs...
YAHOO!
Clinton County deputy under investigation after losing guns
VICTOR TWP. — An investigation is underway after a Clinton County Sheriff Office deputy lost two guns for more than an hour Sunday. Undersheriff Mike Gute said a deputy who is part of the Clinton County Special Operations team, a special response team whose members keep special tactical equipment with them for faster response times, responded to a call for a high-risk felony search warrant shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 100 in Troy
TROY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Troy yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 6:20 p.m. Police say that Gregory Dunn, 43, of Troy, was traveling north when Justin Morale, 30, of Lowell, crossed the center line causing the collision. Morale was...
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Cpl. Hendry was sent to a residence on Villemaire Lane to aid Milton Rescue. Cpl. Hendry provided a lift assist and prepared the patient for transportation for further medical care. US RT 7 / Snap Fitness-10:11 p.m. Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of US RT 7 with the report...
MA man sentenced for selling crack in Rutland
A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine base in federal court.
Barton Chronicle
Man draws suspended sentence for exploiting a vulnerable adult
NEWPORT —Richard LePage, 42, of Barton appeared by video in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on November 28 and changed his plea to guilty to a charge of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. When he was first arrested in December, 2005, that charge was coupled with one of grand larceny.
Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam
The caller has employed the names of actual Vermont sheriff’s deputies and judges when requesting that people pay a fine for missing jury duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam.
