aircargonews.net
MSC Air Cargo launches with Liege hub flights
MSC Air Cargo has launched operations with a first landing on December 3 and will adopt Liège Airport as its European hub. Last month, partner airline Atlas Air took delivery of the first freighter that it will operate on behalf of the shipping company, as part of a previously announced ACMI agreement.
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo restarts China-India freighter flights to meet industrial demand
Etihad Cargo is restarting freighter flights between China and India as it targets industrial and manufacturing volumes. The new service will operate twice per week between Shanghai and Chennai and supports India’s “booming market, which has witnessed an increase in manufacturing and industrial production post-pandemic.”. The first flight...
mrobusinesstoday.com
MRO EXPANSIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS
SIZE OF AVIATION MARKET & MRO SCOPE, OPPORTUNITIES. The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector, which ensures the availability and airworthiness of aircrafts, is of critical importance to global aerospace and defence industries. MRO activities virtually form the backbone of the industry and is estimated to reach around $61 billion in annual revenue.
aircargonews.net
Final Boeing 747 leaves Everett Factory
The last Boeing 747, a B747-8 freighter version, has left the company’s widebody factory in advance of delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023. Said Kim Smith, Boeing Vice President and general manager, 747 and 767 Programs: “For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come.”
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
aircargonews.net
MNG Airlines to be listed on the NYSE
Turkish freighter operator MNG Airlines is to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) via an agreement with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp in a transaction expected to have a pro-forma enterprise value of $676m. The Istanbul-based carrier has over 15,000 corporate customers across 41 countries with more than...
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and its pilots union would set an industry pattern.
aircargonews.net
Kuehne+Nagel to operate new airside pharma facility at OR Tambo Airport
Left to right: Bert Bloem, national air logistics manager , Southern Africa; Matsi Modise, chairwoman of BBBEE and Gereon Niemeier, managing director, Southern Africa. Photo: K&N. Kuehne+Nagel (K+N) has struck a long-term agreement for a new airside facility at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport that aims to boost Africa’s healthcare...
aircargonews.net
FedEx Express establishes direct commercial presence in Nigeria
FedEx Express is benefiting from e-commerce growth and air cargo capacity constraint. Source: FedEx. FedEx Express has established a direct commercial presence in Nigeria in a bid to meet the country’s growing international shipping demands. The company said that with a direct presence in the country, businesses and customers...
Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Diriyah Gate adds more brands; plans for London’s Admiralty Arch
Diriyah Gate adds 16 more brands: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has added 16 new global hotel brands to its existing hospitality portfolio in Diriyah. The new brands include Anantara, Corinthia Hotels, Marriott EDITION, Taj Hotels, The Langham, Waldorf, 1 Hotels, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Treehouse Hotel, Hyatt Place, Moxy Hotels, Radisson RED, Faena Group, via global venture with Accor, Montage Hotels & Resorts, The Chedi, by GHM Hotels & Well Health Retreat. With the number of hotel management agreements now totaling 32, the first hotel is set to open in 2023. Diriyah is being developed as a giga project to simultaneously open, ground-break, and announce assets annually from this year until the project is completed. The 16 hotel brands scheduled to open will be located across two of DGDA’s masterplan areas, Diriyah and Wadi Safar.
aircargonews.net
IATA predicts 4% drop in air cargo volumes next year
Air cargo traffic is predicted to drop by a further 4% next year, while yields and revenues are also expected to weaken compared with this year’s levels. Speaking at the IATA Global Media Day, the airline association’s head of policy analysis Andrew Matters revealed its predictions for next year.
Industry lobbies against biodiversity goals: research
Lobbyists for pesticide and fertiliser producers are pushing "behind the scenes" against stronger protection for species and ecosystems at the COP15 biodiversity conference, research showed Thursday. "We've tracked efforts from industry associations representing some of the world's biggest pesticide and fertiliser producers... strongly resisting global and EU targets for reducing the use of biodiversity-harming agrichemicals."
aircargonews.net
Forwarder Flightwatch to add Brussels branch
Ostend-based freight forwarder Flightwatch will open a new office at Brussels Airport next year as it looks to be “in the middle of the action”. The company, which specialises in the transport of live animals and special cargo, said the new office would be situated close to airline offices and handling agents.
Aviation International News
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
aircargonews.net
Forwarders stick with short-term deals as air cargo volumes fall
Freight forwarders are continuing to opt for short-term airfreight deals as volumes and rates continue to decline. The latest statistics from Xeneta-owned CLIVE Data Services show that in November air cargo volumes declined 8% year on year and were down 2% on October, while the dynamic load factor – based on weight and space – was down five percentage points on last year at 61%.
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Expands Business To Canada, Adds DHL To List Of Customers
BrightDrop just announced that it is adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio, making Canada the company’s first international market. Looking ahead, DHL Express Canada is set to leverage the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans for its delivery fleet, as well as pilot the new BrightDrop Trace eCart, an electrically assisted pallet designed to easily and quickly move goods over short distances, reducing physical strain and fatigue for delivery drivers.
