Diriyah Gate adds 16 more brands: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has added 16 new global hotel brands to its existing hospitality portfolio in Diriyah. The new brands include Anantara, Corinthia Hotels, Marriott EDITION, Taj Hotels, The Langham, Waldorf, 1 Hotels, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Treehouse Hotel, Hyatt Place, Moxy Hotels, Radisson RED, Faena Group, via global venture with Accor, Montage Hotels & Resorts, The Chedi, by GHM Hotels & Well Health Retreat. With the number of hotel management agreements now totaling 32, the first hotel is set to open in 2023. Diriyah is being developed as a giga project to simultaneously open, ground-break, and announce assets annually from this year until the project is completed. The 16 hotel brands scheduled to open will be located across two of DGDA’s masterplan areas, Diriyah and Wadi Safar.

2 DAYS AGO