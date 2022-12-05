ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge

The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
NEW YORK STATE
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
BOSTON, NY
Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal

The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
Chaim Bloom Disagrees With Claim Made By Xander Bogaerts’ Agent

Chaim Bloom sees the Red Sox boasting a competitive ballclub in 2023, no matter how the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes shake out. Boston’s front office has expressed its interest in retaining Bogaerts ad nauseam, even identifying the star shortstop as the club’s main priority this offseason. But the fact of the matter is, there’s a real chance the four-time All-Star leaves the only Major League Baseball team he’s ever known. Such is life when a player reportedly is being pursued by nearly a third of the big leagues.
BOSTON, MA
Ex-Red Sox World Series Winner Has Hilarious Reaction To Cubs Signing

The Chicago Cubs have made their first splash signing of Major League Baseball’s free agency period, and manager David Ross had a priceless moment in his reaction. The Cubs reportedly agreed to terms with Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, signing the former National League MVP to a one-year, $17.5 million contract. Funny enough, Chicago’s manager — former Red Sox catcher and 2013 World Series champion David Ross — was on live television when the deal was reported. Live television and a combination of excitement/confusion aren’t a great mix.
CHICAGO, IL
Kiké Hernández Tweets After Red Sox Reportedly Add Kenley Jansen

The Red Sox on Wednesday made their first big splash of the Major League Baseball offseason, and Kiké Hernández was pumped about it. Boston and star closer Kenley Jansen reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal for Jansen marked the third free agency addition to the bullpen for the Red Sox, who previously scooped Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin off the open market.
BOSTON, MA
Chaim Bloom Confirms Red Sox Interest In Reunion With Christian Vázquez

The interest train rolls on for the Boston Red Sox, and this time it’s certified by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Bloom confirmed Tuesday when speaking with reporters at the winter meetings that the Red Sox are interested in bringing back catcher Christian Vázquez, who the club traded away at this year’s trade deadline to the Houston Astros for two prospects.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Rumors: Agents Guess Range Of Xander Bogaerts Contract

The Major League Baseball world is acutely aware that Xander Bogaerts will be cashing in this offseason. The only question is just how much money will he be making?. The longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop has hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, and is one of the most highly-regarded players on the open market. Outside of 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge, Bogaerts and his shortstop counterparts have proven to be the most sought after free agents this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Rumors: This AL Team Made Offer To Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez

Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only longtime Red Sox to be drawing interest on the open market, as Christian Vázquez has reportedly received an enticing offer from an American League contender. “The Minnesota Twins have made free agent catcher Christian Vázquez an offer, their top non-Correa priority,” Darren Wolfson...
BOSTON, MA
Rafael Devers Bids Farewell To Xander Bogaerts On Instagram

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts built quite the friendship over the last six seasons as Boston Red Sox teammates. And now Devers will play with a new shortstop for the first time in his Major League Baseball career after Bogaerts reportedly agreed to an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million at the winter meetings. Devers often referred to the five-time Silver Slugger as his brother and often spoke highly of him and many Red Sox fans were wondering what that means for the third baseman.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Fans Mock Jon Heyman In Since-Deleted Aaron Judge Tweet

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was trending on Twitter for not one, but two tweets relating to reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. Heyman, prior to tweeting the free-agent outfielder was heading to the San Francisco Giants, initially referred to Judge as “Arson Judge.” Heyman quickly deleted that post and followed up with the correct spelling of “Aaron,” while being the first to report on Judge’s new team. Two minutes later, Heyman deleted that one and apologized for “jumping the gun.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Phillies Swipe Enigmatic Prospect From Red Sox In Rule 5 Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
BOSTON, MA
Red Sox Select Pirates, Yankees Pitching Prospects In Rule 5 Draft

The Boston Red Sox selected a pair of pitching prospects in the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday. As per tradition — with the exception of 2021 — the Rule 5 draft was held during the Major League Baseball winter meetings. Clubs across the league were able to select prospects that were made available in hopes they could develop on their own respective roster.
BOSTON, MA
