2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For December 2022 Available Now
December 2022's free PlayStation Plus games lineup is available to claim now, and members have a lot to play this month. Though you're getting three titles like always, you technically have a whopping five games to play thanks to Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The remastered compilation is joined by Biomutant and Divine Knockout. All three titles are available to claim until January 3.
Vampire Survivors, One Of The Best Games Of 2022, Surprise-Releases On iOS And Android
After launching on PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year, Vampire Survivors is now available to play on mobile devices. While the big reveal was presumably going to be announced during The 2022 Game Awards, popular Twitter user Wario64 discovered the game was already listed on both iOS and Android's app stores earlier today.
Sky: Children Of The Light Is Out Now On PlayStation
Journey spiritual successor Sky: Children of the Light is available from today on PlayStation consoles. The free-to-play game is already available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, and new players on PlayStation will be able to play alongside veterans from other platforms. Thatgamecompany has marked the release of Sky on...
Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On 2022 Games And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday behind us, it's time to start assessing purchases and filling in any lingering gaps before the holidays--which are just a few short weeks away. Though most of the stellar PS5 deals from Black Friday are gone, you can still save on a bunch of PlayStation 5 games and accessories. We've rounded up the best PS5 deals available this week. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on your list, we think there will be at least one deal for you here.
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
The Game Awards 2022 has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We saw world premieres of Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, and Armored Core 6.
Hades 2 Announced By Supergiant Games At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
New Behemoth Trailer Debuts At The 2022 Game Awards
Skydance Interactive debuted a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming game, Behemoth, at The 2022 Game Awards. The trailer gave players their first good look at the game since the release of its announcement trailer back in October. The VR adventure challenges players to traverse the remains of a once-glorious...
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards
The Ghostbusters renaissance continues, as the debut trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was revealed during The Game Awards. Developed by nDreams, Rise of the Ghost Lord will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023, and takes place in San Francisco. As the newest...
Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
Fire Emblem Engage's First Paid DLC Announced At The Game Awards
If you're a Three Houses fan, you're in luck. Fire Emblem Engage's first paid DLC was revealed at The Game Awards, and it includes Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Tiki will also be a part of the expansion, along with extra in-game bonuses and a silver card. The first wave of...
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gets A Massive Discount
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is one of the best Switch games of 2022. Even though it just released in October, it’s already seeing a huge discount at Walmart and Amazon. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. Walmart is also throwing in a free sticker set with the game.
All The Game Awards Winners Revealed
The Game Awards 2022 took place this evening from Los Angeles. Many awards were handed out throughout the course of the lengthy show, culminating with the announcement of the highly coveted overall Game of the Year award. The winner was From Software's Elden Ring, which beat out other GOTY nominees...
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
PS5's Returnal Officially Coming To PC In 2023
Announced during The Game Awards, Returnal, PlayStation Studios' bullet-hell roguelite, is coming to PC in 2023. While no exact date in 2023 was given, the teaser for the PC release stated that it's "coming soon." The PC port of Returnal appears to include many of the free content updates that...
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The order is gone in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees you controlling a Jedi in this 3rd person action game with a full range of Jedi abilities at your disposal. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases March 17, 2023.
PARAGON: The Overprime | Early Access Now Available!
PARAGON: The Overprime is a MOBA game where you can enjoy spectacular dynamic attack skills of the heroes in a 3D TPS view. It is a game where two opposing teams of heroes destroy each other's bases. Choose one of the unique heroes and join the battlefield on one of our sci-fi inspired maps.
