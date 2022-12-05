Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
Willa Modean Huff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willa Modean Huff, entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 81 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Modean was born August 24, 1941, in Proctor, West...
Max VanBuren, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Max VanBuren, 73, of Lisbon, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was born June 3, 1949, in Tiffin, the son of Ralph and Leona Huston VanBuren. After graduating from The Ohio State University and its College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. VanBuren served in the...
Mary E. Dambik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Dambik, 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary was born to Arthur and Emma (McDurney) Deutsch on September 1, 1932 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Mary was a graduate...
Linda M. Roca, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Roca, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born December 30, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rick and Mary E. Hagan Roca. Linda was a 1986 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She devoted her...
John Jay Maxell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Maxwell, 70, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was the son of Harry Paul Maxwell and Arletta Mae (Greathouse) Maxwell, born January 15, 1952. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia L. Dias, Mildred Eileen Heuer, Arletta Kay...
Beverly S. Kostura, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly S. Kostura, 73, formerly of Mineral Ridge, passed away Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House following a brief illness. Beverly was born November 24, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late George Hames and Margaret Hyjuric Hames, and was a lifelong...
Gregory Kowal, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Kowal, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Gregory, who was affectionately known as “Harry” by his family, “Tato” by his children and “Dido” by his grandchildren, was born February 17, 1947, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, a son of the late Nick and Eva Kowal and came to the United States with his family in the early 1950s and settled in Niles.
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
Ray Allen Starr, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Allen Starr, Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Broward Health Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Ray was born June 19, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Ray Allen, Sr. and Beverly Ann (Hash) Starr. He was a graduate of Canfield...
Michael Scott Zatchok, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Scott Zatchok, 53, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Michael was born March 28, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Steven Zatchok and Bettye Murphy Zatchok Pacella. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. After graduation, he...
William John Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center. William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.
George Richard Cole, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole. Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of...
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
Rick Harman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Harman, 71, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Rick was born on March 13, 1951, in Salem, a son of Dewey Wilbur and Shirley Elizabeth (Rupert) Harman. An East Palestine High School graduate, he went on to attain...
Clare L. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on October 9, 1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9, 1974 and they had two...
Faye Perdue, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faye Perdue, of Canfield, died Monday, December 5 at the age of 82. Faye was born October 13, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of Frank Witter and Bertha Mae Foster Smith. She married Alfred Eugene Perdue on March 2, 1955 and he preceded...
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
Ernest “BoBo” Roberson, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Ernest Roberson will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Roberson departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Arrangements...
Too cloudy? How Youngstown, Ohio compares in U.S.
(WKBN) – It is the cloudy time of the year in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. December is one of the cloudiest months of the year. In fact, 74% of the days in December are typically cloudy. Youngstown, Ohio averages 205 days per year with cloudy skies! That is...
