The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KOMU
Man charged in killing of Columbia woman makes first appearance in court
Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest
KOMU
Police identify Columbia man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - Columbia police have identified the man killed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck him in the 3200 block of Clark Lane. Police say Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia, was the victim of the fatal crash that closed the road for over an hour. In a release,...
Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash
KOMU
Quatavia Givens' attorney granted release of DSS records
JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case. Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of...
kwos.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia murder suspect; CPD’s investigation continues
Bond has been denied for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, north of I-70. Boone County prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Corey Blueitt with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police detective David Nicolaescu says Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 on Tuesday morning.
Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
KOMU
Cole County man charged with involuntary manslaughter posts bond
COLE COUNTY - The man charged with involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend posted bond Friday, after appearing virtually for his scheduled arraignment. Joshua Wilbers, 23, was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to online court records. Wilbers was arrested after MU student Hallie Phillips, 20, was accidentally shot early Sunday, Nov. 28.
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash
KOMU
Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl
BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
KOMU
CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to CPD’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement...
Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case
kjluradio.com
Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together
Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Columbia police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Clark Lane
Columbia police say crash will close part of Clark Lane for hours
KOMU
One man dies after pedestrian-vehicle crash on Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Clark Lane in Columbia Wednesday night. The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m. Once Columbia police officers got to the scene, they started CPR but the victim died from the injuries caused...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
