Columbia, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMU

Man charged in killing of Columbia woman makes first appearance in court

COLUMBIA - Jessie Randall Williams appeared virtually Friday morning for an arraignment, marking the first time he's appeared in court since he was charged with the killing of a Columbia woman. Williams, 31, was charged with first-degree murder after police say Williams threw a woman off a bridge on Oct....
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police identify Columbia man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night

COLUMBIA - Columbia police have identified the man killed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck him in the 3200 block of Clark Lane. Police say Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia, was the victim of the fatal crash that closed the road for over an hour. In a release,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Quatavia Givens' attorney granted release of DSS records

JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case. Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of...
COLE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Judge rejects bond for Columbia murder suspect; CPD’s investigation continues

Bond has been denied for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, north of I-70. Boone County prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Corey Blueitt with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police detective David Nicolaescu says Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 on Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Cole County man charged with involuntary manslaughter posts bond

COLE COUNTY - The man charged with involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend posted bond Friday, after appearing virtually for his scheduled arraignment. Joshua Wilbers, 23, was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to online court records. Wilbers was arrested after MU student Hallie Phillips, 20, was accidentally shot early Sunday, Nov. 28.
COLE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
MACON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl

BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
ASHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine

A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to CPD’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together

Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

COLUMBIA, MO

