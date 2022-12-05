Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO