Mrs. Laura Frances Hart Clark, Vidalia
Mrs. Laura Frances Hart Clark, age 101, of Vidalia, died on December 7, 2022. Mrs. Clark was a native of Troup County, Georgia, and moved to Vidalia in 1951. She was co-owner and vice president of the Vidalia Livestock Auction. She was active in the community as a member of the Vidalia Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women’s Circle. She was also a member of the Elks Auxiliary and served as president of the Pine Ridge Garden Club and as a Cub Scout den mother. She was an avid bridge player and a member of several bridge clubs. Mrs. Clark was an accomplished cook and loved to entertain. She enjoyed traveling and visited countries throughout Europe and Asia.
Mr. Harrell Dorsey, Soperton
Mr. Harrell Dorsey, age 74, beloved husband of Maxine Benthal Dorsey of Soperton passed away on Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Memorial Health in Savannah. A native and lifelong resident in Treutlen County, he was one of six children born to the late Leon and Mattie Bell Harrison Dorsey.
Mrs. Pamela W. Dopson, Uvalda
Mrs. Pamela W. Dopson, age 63, of Uvalda, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness, under the care of Regency Southerncare Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. A native of Hazlehurst living most of her life in Uvalda, she graduated from Jeff Davis High School Class of 1977. She was a homemaker and loved watching westerns, soap operas, playing yahtzee, and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially loved laughing with family and friends. She was a former member of Uvalda Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilton Woods and Janice Williams Howell; and a brother, James Wilton Woods.
Mr. Brandon Douglas, Lyons
Mr. Brandon Douglas, age 26, of Lyons, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. He was a native of Toombs County, living in Lyons all of his life. He was a 2014 graduate of Toombs County High School and also earned an Associate Degree from East Georgia College in Swainsboro. He was currently attending Southeastern Technical College for Cyber Security. He was a member of Hammonds Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Hugh Glisson, Uvalda
Mr. Hugh Glisson, age 61, of Uvalda, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at East Georgia Medical Center in Statesboro, following an extended illness. He was a native of Toombs County, living there and Montgomery County most of his life. He worked with his brothers as a heavy equipment operator and was a self-employed truck driver. He attended Lott’s Creek Church of God, and he enjoyed fishing, especially at the Altamaha River and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Lawrence Glisson and Eddie Lean Sanders Glisson; nephew, Michael Jerry Glisson; and sister-in-law, Wanda Faye Glisson.
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
Sports Director Chris Porter expresses love for alma mater Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Chris Porter needs your understanding. On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. the Warner Robins Demons will take on the Ware County Gators for the 5A football state championship in Atlanta, Georgia. The Demons are the reigning state champions and are playing great football after a rough...
RTCA Leo Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Leo Club sponsored its annual Food Drive the past two weeks. Leo members wrapped boxes in white paper and delivered them to every classroom for teachers to collect canned goods from students. On December 7th, all the boxes of food were gathered together and placed in the gym for the Christmas All-School Chapel. Together the students of RTCA donated over 1,600 cans of food! Leo Club members were in charge of the chapel service, which involved a reading of the Christmas Story from the Bible and the singing of Christmas Carols.
Lions Club Performs Vision Screenings
The Lyons Lions Club performed vision screenings for all Lyons Primary School 1st graders and Lyons Upper Elementary School 3rd graders this week. Families will be notified if the screening indicated that a follow up appointment is needed. The Lyons Lions Club will also be conducting vision screenings for Toombs County Middle School 6th graders and Toombs Central Elementary 1st/3rd graders after Christmas break. The Toombs County School District is grateful for the Lyons Lions Club partnership and the opportunity to provide this needed service to the students and families!
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
God's Storehouse Making Christmas Brighter for Children
For most, Christmas is a happy time of year, but for families who are facing hardships, Christmas can also be a time of sadness – especially if those families have children expecting Santa to bring them gifts. You can help brighten the holiday season for those children in need by helping local charities, and one of those is God’s Storehouse.
Atlanta, December 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thirteen Indicted in Multi-County Drug Distribution Ring
United States Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia reported Monday that 13 people who participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Laurens County area have been indicted. The three-year investigation including drug trafficking in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties. The 27-count indictment charges each of the defendants with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute, 100 grams or more of heroin, and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a charge that if convicted, carries a statutory penalty of up to life in federal prison where this no parole.
Cabbage Field, Toombs County
When most people think of cabbage in Georgia, they probably think of Cabbage Patch dolls. But cabbage is actually a big crop in the state. According to the most recent statistics from Georgia Grown, 30,000 acres under production yielded over 61 million pounds in 2021. This field, near the Altamaha River, was about to be harvested when I drove by.
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Dudley Funeral Home, Dublin
I’ve admired this structure for many years, thinking that it must have originally been an automobile dealership, but in the process of documenting some historic properties of the Dudley family, I discovered it is actually a well-established funeral home, celebrating its centennial this year. It is one of the best-known landmarks of Dublin’s African-American community and features some of the finest commercial brickwork I’ve seen in rural Georgia.
Students Complete Heavy Equipment Project
Toombs County High School students completed their Heavy Equipment Capstone Project recently. Instructor Tom Brodnax stated that students have worked on simulators all semester and now they are showing off their skills. Due to the amazing collaborative efforts of McLendon Industries, Yancey caterpillar, and CW Matthews Contracting the first ever Heavy Equipment Operations capstone project was completed over a 2 day span here in Toombs County.
UPDATE: Missing Laurens County man found safe
UPDATE (4:08 P.M.) -- Dustin Gordon has been found safe, according to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean. DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean has put out a BOLO for a missing person, 36-year-old Dustin Gordon. He was last known to be heard from on December 1st. The...
Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
