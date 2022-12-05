Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Future bringing ‘One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Future will bring the ‘Future and Friends One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14th, 2023. The Atlanta native has several multi-platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams. He’s been at the forefront of Atlanta’s emergence as the center of hip-hop culture across nine albums and 117 singles.
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Atlanta artist Greg Mike reveals plans for former church in East Atlanta Village
The 8,500-square-foot building will host an array of experiences and exhibitions, featuring the work of local and international artists.
LL Cool J, Bobby Brown, others get special awards at Urban One Honors (photos)
ATLANTA — LL Cool J, a towering pillar of hip-hop music and culture who has cranked out classic club cuts and anthems since the late 1980s, received a special award at the 5th annual Urban One Honors. The elegant soiree, which was hosted by singer Tank, will air on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Urban League of Greater Atlanta celebrates 102 years of service
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Urban League of Greater Atlanta is celebrating 102 years of service to the metro Atlanta community!. A big event is taking place at Atlanta Symphony Hall tomorrow to commemorate this major milestone!. More information can be found here.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Iconic restaurant Polaris in downtown Atlanta reopens after two years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An iconic restaurant in downtown Atlanta has reopened. The rotating restaurant named Polaris sits at the top of the 22-story Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020, which was the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Eater Atlanta,...
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants to start a weed farm for Black men (video)
Rev. Jamal Bryant, the pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, wants to open up a cannabis business so that he can attract more Black men to the church. “I’m looking for people that smell like weed,” Bryant deadpanned on the “Cool Soror With Rashan Ali” podcast....
fox5atlanta.com
Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donating new shoes to Atlanta students
ATLANTA - New shoes can really make a difference in a child's life. That's why Atlanta rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is giving metro Atlanta children shoes before they break for the holidays. The Ludacris Foundation has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and nonprofit Shoes That Fit for a holiday shoe...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
wabe.org
'Black Nativity: A Gospel Music Experience' continues tradition at Ferst Center for the Arts
One of Atlanta’s most spectacular holiday traditions returns this year with “Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience,” on stage at the Ferst Center for the Arts through Dec. 18. The production presents the Christian Bible’s nativity story through song, dance, poetry, and scripture with a cast of nationally renowned performers.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Adored Rotating Rooftop Restaurant ‘Polaris’ Is All Set To Reopen
We’re giddy with excitement following a recent announcement from Atlanta’s Hyatt Regency. Their beloved rotating rooftop restaurant & lounge, Polaris, is back this month following a hiatus brought on by the pandemic back in March 2020. The restaurant and hotel posted a video on their socials delving into...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A house in Decatur with more than 170 years of Georgia history has a new name as of this week. The house was originally named after a woman known as a hero of the confederacy. Now a professional women’s group, the Junior League of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Passenger who forced plane to divert to Atlanta with boxcutter indicted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The passenger who forced a Frontier Airlines flight to divert to Atlanta has been indicted. William Allen Liebisch has been charged with interfering with the duties of a flight crew and carrying a weapon aboard an airplane. Liebisch was reportedly “disruptive” aboard a Frontier...
atlantanewsfirst.com
A ‘Forgotten History’ Marker honors Marietta home of black community leaders
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, Inc. joined members of the Carter family and community leaders, including Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, to dedicate a historic marker at the Carter Family House. The Cole Street house is significant in that it is among...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta DJs bring ‘Joy to the Polls’ on Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voting can be stressful. You might have to fit in during your lunch break on the way home from work or after dropping off the kids. It’s easy to forget that voting is a privilege in the midst of our schedules and routines.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
secretatlanta.co
The Daiquiri Factory Brings Back Their Tasty Drink Menu To Midtown Atlanta
Ahhhhhh a true nostalgia moment is happening for Atlanta. The good old days where we enjoyed wings and daiquiris on a patio and good vibes. The Daiquiri Factory is spinning the block and reopening in the city! This classic restaurant used to be one of the hottest spots here in Midtown until its closing a few years ago.
WXIA 11 Alive
Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
