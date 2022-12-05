ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Future bringing ‘One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Future will bring the ‘Future and Friends One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14th, 2023. The Atlanta native has several multi-platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams. He’s been at the forefront of Atlanta’s emergence as the center of hip-hop culture across nine albums and 117 singles.
osoblanco.org

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Iconic restaurant Polaris in downtown Atlanta reopens after two years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An iconic restaurant in downtown Atlanta has reopened. The rotating restaurant named Polaris sits at the top of the 22-story Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020, which was the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Eater Atlanta,...
fox5atlanta.com

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donating new shoes to Atlanta students

ATLANTA - New shoes can really make a difference in a child's life. That's why Atlanta rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is giving metro Atlanta children shoes before they break for the holidays. The Ludacris Foundation has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and nonprofit Shoes That Fit for a holiday shoe...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Passenger who forced plane to divert to Atlanta with boxcutter indicted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The passenger who forced a Frontier Airlines flight to divert to Atlanta has been indicted. William Allen Liebisch has been charged with interfering with the duties of a flight crew and carrying a weapon aboard an airplane. Liebisch was reportedly “disruptive” aboard a Frontier...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta DJs bring ‘Joy to the Polls’ on Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voting can be stressful. You might have to fit in during your lunch break on the way home from work or after dropping off the kids. It’s easy to forget that voting is a privilege in the midst of our schedules and routines.
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
secretatlanta.co

The Daiquiri Factory Brings Back Their Tasty Drink Menu To Midtown Atlanta

Ahhhhhh a true nostalgia moment is happening for Atlanta. The good old days where we enjoyed wings and daiquiris on a patio and good vibes. The Daiquiri Factory is spinning the block and reopening in the city! This classic restaurant used to be one of the hottest spots here in Midtown until its closing a few years ago.
WXIA 11 Alive

Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
COBB COUNTY, GA

