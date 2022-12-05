Read full article on original website
Croatia vs. Brazil live updates: World Cup quarterfinals underway
After a two-day break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday live on FOX with Croatia taking on Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's first quarterfinals match. There's one more semifinals spot up for grabs Friday, as the Netherlands face Argentina next (11 a.m....
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
The end of Cristiano Ronaldo as we know him
DOHA, Qatar – Imagine having half a billion friends and still being lonely. Imagine being the man everyone came to see yet being stuck on the bench. Imagine being Cristiano Ronaldo … and not being wanted. Unthinkable? Not now, not anymore, not after the most famous soccer player...
Portuguese Football Federation denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Portugal’s Football Federation has denied a report that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar after being relegated to the bench in the team’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland. Record, a Portuguese publication, reported that the 37-year-old superstar told manager Fernando Santos that he...
Steve Kerr drawing inspiration from World Cup: 'That's the way we want to play'
Did you catch the third goal scored by Brazil against South Korea? Warriors coach Steve Kerr did. As did the entire Warriors' team. "What a spectacular goal," Kerr told FOX Sports. "What I liked about that one was the ball movement. That's the way we want to play. I wanted our guys to see that and try to replicate it."
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since 2014, made a bold decision to open with Ronaldo on the bench in Portugal's round of 16 match against Switzerland earlier this week. Portugal won that game 6-1 and will face Morocco in the quarterfinal on Saturday (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Spots app).
