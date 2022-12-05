AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since 2014, made a bold decision to open with Ronaldo on the bench in Portugal's round of 16 match against Switzerland earlier this week. Portugal won that game 6-1 and will face Morocco in the quarterfinal on Saturday (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Spots app).

1 HOUR AGO