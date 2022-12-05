Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Charges dismissed against squad member
SIDNEY — The charges against an Anna Rescue Squad member were dismissed in Sidney Municipal Court this week. Judge Gary Carter dismissed the OVI charges against the squad member after blood results revealed the person was not over the legal limit. The incident began on Oct. 20 when the...
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
WAPAKONETA — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Gov. Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners were...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-2:43 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston. -8:10 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive. -7:36 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 9000 block of West...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— People at Botkins, Kettlersville and New Knoxville can in a week or two, talk to each other – via telephone. The next annual poultry show of the Shelby County Fancy Feather Club will be held the second week in January, it was announced this week. The show this year promises to be the best ever held by the association, with a large number of premiums being offered.
Sidney Daily News
Hostile incident exercise successful
SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School, in collaboration with dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, conducted a hostile incident full-scale training exercise on the morning of Dec. 6. The exercise, in compliance with Lehman’s training curriculum, was conducted to prepare Lehman students, staff and local first responders for an active threat on campus.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:59 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Rees Drive. -5:15 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Park Street. -4:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Doering...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. David M. Cassada, 37, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine. Dustin R. Scott, 37, of Piqua, was charged with failure...
Sidney Daily News
Detroit man sentenced to community control
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug trafficking and possession, counterfeiting, and having weapons while under disability, among other charges. J.C. Hill, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to five years of community control with 12 days of jail credit and...
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
Sidney Daily News
Open house set
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Historical Society will hold its Christmas open house Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6-9 p.m. The decorations in the Wilderness Trail Museum are more spectacular than ever, and the kiddos will especially enjoy the “Grinch Room.”. This event is open to the public,...
Sidney Daily News
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
Sidney Daily News
Scott promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Wapakoneta, Ohio, native was recently promoted to the rank of chief petty officer serving aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford. Chief Petty Officer Christian Scott, a 2005 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and American Military University alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts...
Sidney Daily News
Botkins homecoming set for Dec. 9
BOTKINS — Botkins High School students are preparing for the annual homecoming dance this weekend. The king and queen will be crowned Friday, Dec. 9, after the freshman basketball game at approximately 5:30 p.m. The teams will be taking on Jackson Center. The homecoming dance is planned for Saturday,...
Sidney Daily News
Hymn Hoppers visit Elmwood
Residents of Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen singing hymns and Christmas songs with the First Church of New Knoxville’s Hymn Hoppers. Elmwood residents Joan Freeman, left, Eugene Reed, center, and Paul Bornhorst, right, sing along with the Hymn Hoppers from the First Church of New Knoxville.
Sidney Daily News
Rental Registration Committee discusses ordinance
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – discussed concerns about the ordinance and reviewed the city’s response to landlord questions at a meeting on Dec. 6. Those...
Sidney Daily News
Visit the North Pole with Lima Symphony
LIMA — Ho, ho, ho, come Dasher, come Dancer, Prancer and Vixen — come one, come all for A Visit to the North Pole to meet Santa and his reindeer on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue, 1000 Fetter Road, Lima. Take photos...
Sidney Daily News
Santa takes requests
Mrs. and Mr. Claus, left to right, talk with Aubrey Haynes, 5, and her brother, Jaxson Haynes, 7, both of Maplewood, on the courtsquare. The famous couple were taking requests from kids in a line half a block long on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4. The kids are the children of Jessica Haynes.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Taynor named Sidney’s coach
Dave Taynor gained familiarity with Sidney while working as head coach at Urbana University. After making the transition to coaching high school teams, Taynor jumped at the chance to take over the Yellow Jackets’ program when Sidney athletic director Mitch Hoying offered him the job earlier this week. Taynor,...
Sidney Daily News
Orchestra plans 2 Christmas concerts
SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in Sidney Christian Academy, 2151 W. Russell Road and on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theater, 120 W. Poplar St. “We will be hosting our...
Sidney Daily News
Monday basketball roundup: Botkins boys beat Minster in season opener
BOTKINS — The Trojans battled back from an early deficit and beat Minster 45-36 to win their season opener on Monday. The Wildcats (1-2) built a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Botkins used an 11-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-19 halftime lead. The Trojans outscored Minster 9-7 in the third and 15-10 in the fourth.
