The Total Product Expo (TPE23) partnered with the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) this year. To be held Feb. 22-24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, TPE23 will feature three big days of in-person buying and networking. It will have an expanded show floor and well over 450 exhibitors, bringing together the best in new and top-selling products, so retailers can stock up on fresh and favorite items that keep customers coming back to the store. And not only can retailers easily browse and place orders at the show, but products can be sampled on the TPE23 floor, so it’s easier to check out the innovations and make informed purchasing decisions.

23 HOURS AGO