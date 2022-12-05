Read full article on original website
Hartford solar field proposal draws criticism for clear-cutting trees
HARTFORD — A proposal that appeared before the Hartford Planning Commission on Monday aims to add 15 acres of solar panels in a parcel off Route 14. But the plan would come at a cost to woods on the property, which has drawn outcry from nearby residents and calls for the town to get involved in the application process.
What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate.
The U.S. Forest Service hasn’t yet made a formal proposal for the clear-cutting, but in preliminary documents for the project, officials suggest that between 4,720 and 10,900 acres of trees in the forest could be cut down. Read the story on VTDigger here: What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate..
Vehicle sideswipes school bus at rail crossing; no injuries
A school bus was sideswiped by an SUV at a rail crossing in Vernon Wednesday at about 4:20 p.m., but state troopers said no one was injured, including the only child who was on the bus at that point. The bus driver, Kimberly Winter, 53, of Brattleboro, told the troopers...
