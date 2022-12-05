ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Vehicle sideswipes school bus at rail crossing; no injuries

A school bus was sideswiped by an SUV at a rail crossing in Vernon Wednesday at about 4:20 p.m., but state troopers said no one was injured, including the only child who was on the bus at that point. The bus driver, Kimberly Winter, 53, of Brattleboro, told the troopers...
VERNON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy