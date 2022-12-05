ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Why a recession is now likely

Rarely do prominent left-of-center economists, such as Jason Furman, Paul Krugman, or Larry Summers, as well as members of the Federal Open Market Committee, or the FOMC, the interest-rate-setting body of the Federal Reserve, agree on a policy matter as important as the appropriate level of interest rates. But the...
Washington Examiner

Xi Jinping's failing economic policies

Xi Jinping is the paramount leader of China and of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP. Xi is all-powerful. Xi is incapable of admitting fallibility. That failing undermines economic growth. The fractures in the Chinese economy are becoming wide and obvious, and China is facing an economic earthquake. Xi’s economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy