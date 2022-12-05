This article is misleading. There are areas where testing is required but most it is not. I live and hunt in an area where it is not. As I understand it, you cannot transport harvested deer out of an area where it's required. If you are not in an area where testing is required, you should not be taking it to be tested unless testing is available nearby since if you take it into an area where testing is required, you may not be able to take it back out.
This article is ridiculous. For one you cannot get a deer tested at the processor. You have to take it to a certified veterinary clinic. Second the number of confirmed cases is almost nil. I work for a company that captures and culls whitetail in highly populated subdivisions. And I’m talking we take hundreds out. Example out of 550 culled deer , 15 get tested. In the 4 years I’ve been there not one confirmed case. But if spreading this propaganda gets you to stop feeding them corn in your front yard…cool.
