MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
60-year-old man accused of sending intimate text messages to teen girl with disability
SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man has been charged with online solicitation of a minor after San Antonio police said intimate text messages were uncovered between him and a 15-year-old girl with a disability. The man has been identified as Troy Lycan. Police said the Human Exploitation Unit had...
Schertz police seek new clues in unsolved murder of prominent businessman on Christmas Eve 2015
SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz police are urging anyone with clues into the murder of a Schertz businessman in the winter of 2015 to come forward. Christmas Eve 2015, Henry Gutierrez was sitting inside his living room when someone walked in and shot him multiple times. His killer is still at large. The family believes it is someone Henry knew.
6 family members held hostage at gunpoint in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man was taken into custody after holding six family members hostage in Atascosa County Wednesday morning, officials said. The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said around 11:45 a.m., a 911 call came from a house in the Country Trails subdivision where a man was holding a family of six hostage at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.
Trial of man accused of killing K9 Chucky after leading deputies on chase begins
SAN ANTONIO — Testimony is set to begin in just a few hours on Wednesday for a man accused of leading the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on a chase before shooting and killing a K9 officer that happened back in 2019. Matthew Mireles is accused of several counts...
Community groups condemn alleged mistreatment of trans woman by BCSO
SAN ANTONIO — A transgender woman is filing a complaint alleging she was placed in the male block of the jail following her arrest. Community activists say Joan Simoncelli, a trans woman in her 60s, was abused and harassed by Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies and inmates within the jail.
During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program
SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said. In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention...
Trial for ex-border patrol agent accused of killing four continues
SAN ANTONIO — Week two continues in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Tuesday is day seven of the trial, which was moved from Laredo to San Antonio. WATCH NOW. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern...
Grandmother of King Jay Davila to not serve prison time
SAN ANTONIO — The grandmother of King Jay Davila, the 8-month-old whose death was initially covered up by a "staged" kidnapping, has reached a plea agreement. As part of the plea agreement, Beatrice Sampayo is being ordered to make a $1,000 donation to child safe and will not spend any time behind bars.
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
SAPD arrests 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in April
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have made a murder arrest in the case of a teen who was shot and killed on the west side in April. Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. When they arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Lorenzio Samuel Webb with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.
San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
One person dead following shooting in northwest San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — One person has died after a shooting in a northwest-side neighborhood. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park. That's near Braun and Northwest 1604. The San Antonio Police Department spoke to KENS 5 around 4:15 p.m. They said...
Food truck owner robbed, then shot when he tried to go after the suspect who stole his money
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot trying to protect his food truck after police say another man robbed him at gunpoint early Tuesday morning just north of downtown. It happened on West Rector near North Star Mall just before 12:30 a.m. Police were called to the location for...
Man barricades himself inside home after firing shotgun towards neighbors holding party; SWAT on scene
SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation has now lasted for several hours in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to the 300 block of Noria St for a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived, witnesses said they were having a party and the neighbor across...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guard rail
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a guard rail on I-35 early Wednesday. It happened around 3:25 a.m. on I-35 right before Stonewall St. on the south side of town. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding, and according to...
Man reported missing at Canyon Lake
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A person went missing in Comal County, and authorities are now searching for him. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali. The search began on Saturday at the...
Fire at abandoned building may have been started by homeless trying to stay warm, battalion chief says
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters suspect arson may be to blame for a fire in an abandoned building southwest of downtown early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4:43 a.m. on the 800 block of W Southcross at Shelby Drive. Officials say the building was abandoned and they were able to...
CPS Energy had to turn off power before firefighters could battle blaze at abandoned building
SAN ANTONIO — Electrical hazards made it difficult for firefighters to battle a blaze at a tool yard on the northeast side of town early Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 10400 block of Tool Yard near Wurzbach Parkway at the North East Service Center. The building...
