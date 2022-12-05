ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD arrests 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in April

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have made a murder arrest in the case of a teen who was shot and killed on the west side in April. Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. When they arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Lorenzio Samuel Webb with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man reported missing at Canyon Lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A person went missing in Comal County, and authorities are now searching for him. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali. The search began on Saturday at the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy