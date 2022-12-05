ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

VTDigger

Rodney Smolla: Where’s the line between free speech and harassment?

Vermont has good reason for adopting laws protecting those persecuted for their gender identity. We know that high school students from the LGBTQ+ community are far more likely to be bullied and harassed than straight students, and far more likely to suffer deep and lasting wounds as a result. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rodney Smolla: Where’s the line between free speech and harassment?.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont researcher will be represented for the first time on a key climate panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. State climatologist and University of Vermont professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux has been invited to join the NASEM’s Board of Atmospheric Science and Climate. The panel is responsible for making recommendations around approaches and responses to climate, weather, and climate change.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Howard Center provides resources to celebrate sober

Burlington, VT— Howard Center sends our good wishes to all for the seasonal celebrations and offers resources to help you and your friends and loved ones celebrate sober this year. If you or a loved one need support, our Access and Intake main number 802-488-6000 is available Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. except on December 26, December 30, and January 2. Our First Call for Chittenden County crisis hotline 802-488-7777 is available 24/7/365. Help is here 24 hours a day, every day.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Youth detention process raises questions

Ms. O'Meara's commentary regarding the proposed youth detention center (in Newbury) is spot-on in respect of public safety. I should add that the whole process also smacks of corruption. How is it that the state is covering court expenses for the prospective proprietor, Becket, based in New Hampshire, with public money?
NEWBURY, VT
VTDigger

HCRS honors community partners

SPRINGFIELD, VT, December 08, 2022 -- Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, held its annual meeting this year on November 10 in Springfield, in-person again for the first time since 2019. Attended by approximately 115 board members, staff, clients, and community members,...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. Vermonters can now walk into any one of four clinics near Middlebury and seven clinics in the Burlington area and the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT

