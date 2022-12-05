Read full article on original website
Bishop & Sullivan: Business priorities for the 2023 legislative session
Key issues are workforce recruitment and retention, increasing the supply of workforce housing, economic vitality and child care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bishop & Sullivan: Business priorities for the 2023 legislative session.
Rodney Smolla: Where’s the line between free speech and harassment?
Vermont has good reason for adopting laws protecting those persecuted for their gender identity. We know that high school students from the LGBTQ+ community are far more likely to be bullied and harassed than straight students, and far more likely to suffer deep and lasting wounds as a result. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rodney Smolla: Where’s the line between free speech and harassment?.
WCAX
Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont researcher will be represented for the first time on a key climate panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. State climatologist and University of Vermont professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux has been invited to join the NASEM’s Board of Atmospheric Science and Climate. The panel is responsible for making recommendations around approaches and responses to climate, weather, and climate change.
An Illinois Developer Is Claiming CityPlace Burlington as Its Own
CityPlace Burlington will have 427 luxury apartments, a rooftop pool with cabanas, a fish tank lounge and pet spa. Might be — if it were true. The description is from a proposal that an Illinois-based housing developer submitted to the City of Burlington last week to redevelop another Burlington landmark — Memorial Auditorium.
Hartford solar field proposal draws criticism for clear-cutting trees
HARTFORD — A proposal that appeared before the Hartford Planning Commission on Monday aims to add 15 acres of solar panels in a parcel off Route 14. But the plan would come at a cost to woods on the property, which has drawn outcry from nearby residents and calls for the town to get involved in the application process.
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
WCAX
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
Dr. Andrew Haig: Vermont needs to train rehabilitation medicine specialists
The rehabilitation medicine specialty is almost nonexistent in Vermont. UVM has four specialists, down from six. Dartmouth has one, the same token number it’s had for decades. There are a handful of us in private practice. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Andrew Haig: Vermont needs to train rehabilitation medicine specialists.
VTDigger
Howard Center provides resources to celebrate sober
Burlington, VT— Howard Center sends our good wishes to all for the seasonal celebrations and offers resources to help you and your friends and loved ones celebrate sober this year. If you or a loved one need support, our Access and Intake main number 802-488-6000 is available Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. except on December 26, December 30, and January 2. Our First Call for Chittenden County crisis hotline 802-488-7777 is available 24/7/365. Help is here 24 hours a day, every day.
VTDigger
Youth detention process raises questions
Ms. O'Meara's commentary regarding the proposed youth detention center (in Newbury) is spot-on in respect of public safety. I should add that the whole process also smacks of corruption. How is it that the state is covering court expenses for the prospective proprietor, Becket, based in New Hampshire, with public money?
VTDigger
HCRS honors community partners
SPRINGFIELD, VT, December 08, 2022 -- Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, held its annual meeting this year on November 10 in Springfield, in-person again for the first time since 2019. Attended by approximately 115 board members, staff, clients, and community members,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. Vermonters can now walk into any one of four clinics near Middlebury and seven clinics in the Burlington area and the...
Michael Shank: Posting property against hunting should be a one-and-done deal
What doesn’t make sense is the assumption that your land is, by default, hunters’ land, with a hunter’s right to access. That shouldn’t be the default. Read the story on VTDigger here: Michael Shank: Posting property against hunting should be a one-and-done deal.
WCAX
Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
Barre residential recovery center set to open next month
Foundation House will provide housing for six women and their children, while offering sober living and recovery services.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
