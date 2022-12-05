Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Reward up to $1,000 in search for missing tracking dog
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to follow a story we brought you on Dec. 5. Sharp County Search and Rescue’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing last Saturday after a gate was left open. Radar’s Handler, Dave Gruger, explained since his interview with Region...
Kait 8
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
Kait 8
GR8 Acts of Kindness winner dies after cancer battle
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Weiner woman honored for her GR8 Acts of Kindness died last month. Linda Walker died at 75 after a long battle with cancer on November 16, 2022. She was honored in September 2022 for helping those in their time of need. “I’m not good with...
Kait 8
Donations needed keep student backpack program operational
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district is in need of donations to keep its backpack food program alive. The Marked Tree School District said it had so many donations in 2020 it lasted for over two years, but now it’s running out of funding. “This program has...
Kait 8
Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique reopens
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in need of a little “body indulgence” have a new place to go. Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique celebrated its grand reopening this week at its new location at 2816 Creek Dr. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, which shared the grand reopening...
Kait 8
City of Hardy receives bid for surveillance cameras
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas city is trying to increase surveillance in city limits. Two cameras are expected to be placed in Loberg Park, near the Pavilion, and another four on a tower near the town’s civic center. Police Chief Scott Rose says this is much needed...
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
Parents of 14-year-old White County run away teen looking for answers
December 12th will make a month since 14-year-old Raynee Massey ran away from home on Honeysuckle Rd in Bald Knob.
Kait 8
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
Kait 8
Child run over during Christmas parade, taken to hospital
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.
Kait 8
Dec. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The rain has moved out but the fog has not. Dense fog is still hanging out this morning and will be around until 9-10 am. We’ll try to squeak out a little sunshine today....
Kait 8
Brookland police release statement on disturbance at restaurant
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Circling on social media. A post made by an employee at the Sonic location in Brookland caught the eyes of Brookland police. The post stated that once students are dismissed from school, they go to Sonic to wait for their parents, but while they wait, the post claims the kids cause major disruptions.
Kait 8
Outgoing Jonesboro council member presented with key to the city
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro city council member some would say was courteous and dedicated was given a big honor. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented Charles Frierson III with a key to the city for his hard work. Frierson has...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s Office using grant money to upgrade camera system
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking to improve its body and vehicle camera system. The new equipment comes as the state awarded $7 million worth of grants to area law enforcement agencies. The sheriff’s office was awarded $100,000 as part of the grants from...
Kait 8
Craighead Forest Park makes changes for ‘new’ elbow tree, lighting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is making sure all eyes are on Craighead Forest Park, starting with a special landmark. After the loss of the famous elbow tree during winter weather in February, the Parks and Recreation Department created a trail toward another elbow tree in the park.
Kait 8
Towns recovering nearly one year after Dec. 10 tornado
ARKANSAS - (KAIT) - A town that has experienced so much heartbreak is recovering. For Destiny Lambert seeing the damage, the tornado did firsthand to Monette. She worked at the Monette Manor for years and formed relationships with the residents. 94-year-old Korean War veteran Golden Hembrey was killed as the tornado tore the nursing home apart.
Kait 8
Next steps to disaffiliate after denial
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is working through a new process after disaffiliation was denied in November. This is the first time we are hearing from the pastor of the church, John Miles, since disaffiliation was denied. He said it was devastating when the...
Kait 8
“Living Library” looks to help students make connections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Building a connection with community leaders and the youth around Jonesboro was the goal of the “living library” event hosted at Anne Camp Junior High School. The event brought in CEOs and directors from different organizations in town and even political leaders from around...
Kait 8
Sign of the times: Stealing from the grieving
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould funeral home works hard to provide comfort and care to those grieving the loss of a loved one. One of their jobs is making sure funeral processions are safe. So, who would steal from such a business?. According to a news release shared on...
KTLO
Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties
The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
