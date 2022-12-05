PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO