Related
KOLD-TV
Abe Hamadeh, RNC push forward with lawsuit against top election officials
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Republican Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee had their first election lawsuit thrown out over a week ago, Hamadeh announced on Friday afternoon he filed another lawsuit against Arizona’s top election officials, current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Democratic opponent Kris Mayes. Hobbs’ office confirmed they received the lawsuit and are reviewing it.
KOLD-TV
Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
KOLD-TV
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The suspect in an October assault and attempted kidnapping of a Tucson real estate agent was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Texas, according to a credible source. Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that Juan Nunley Jr. was booked under the alias...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures Monday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a beautiful weekend across southern Arizona, changes are on the way for the start of the workweek! A First Alert Action Day is in effect Monday due to valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from...
