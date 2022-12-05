ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Abe Hamadeh, RNC push forward with lawsuit against top election officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Republican Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee had their first election lawsuit thrown out over a week ago, Hamadeh announced on Friday afternoon he filed another lawsuit against Arizona’s top election officials, current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Democratic opponent Kris Mayes. Hobbs’ office confirmed they received the lawsuit and are reviewing it.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy