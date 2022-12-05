Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Related
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
markerzone.com
NYR'S OWNER IS UPSET ABOUT THE TEAM'S SITUATION DESPITE BEING LARGELY RESPONSIBLE FOR IT
After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and falling one win short of a Stanley Cup Final berth, the New York Rangers' results in the 2022-23 season have left much to be desired. The Rangers haven't been bad, but a record of 12-10-4 doesn't exactly line up with expectations after a very successful season.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: December is Detroit’s Biggest Test Yet
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Ryan Reaves’ impact on the Minnesota Wild, Nathan MacKinnon suffers upper-body injury, and more
The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are playing all three of their meetings within the span of roughly two weeks. The Wild beat the Oilers last week by a score of 5-3 in Minnesota in the second game of what’s now become a season-high four-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Wild in Edmonton on Friday and then they’ll hit the road to play in Minnesota on Monday.
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
Yardbarker
Kaprizov extends point streak to 13 games, but Wild fall to Flames
Rasmus Andersson scored with 4:03 to go in the third period and the Calgary Flames scored three times in the second period as the Minnesota Wild had their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday night. The Wild entered the third period down 3-2...
Yardbarker
‘He plays fearless’: Brett Sutter weighs in on the Flames recalling Matthew Phillips
Matthew Phillips didn’t have anything left to prove in the American Hockey League. The 5’8″, 160-pound winger has had his way with the Calgary Wranglers all season long. He’s the league’s reigning Player of the Month and its current leader in both goals and points.
Yardbarker
Wings' Ville Husso makes 44 saves in win over Lightning
Detroit goaltender Ville Husso stopped 28 shots in a frantic third period as the Red Wings earned a rare road victory against Tampa Bay, beating the Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Husso held the Lightning scoreless until the final six minutes when Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored with goalie...
Yardbarker
Canadiens score 3 in 2nd period to defeat Kraken
Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored seven seconds apart early in the second period to break a tie and lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 victory over the host Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. Johnathan Kovacevic and Rem Pitlick also scored for the Canadiens, who rebounded after blowing a...
Yardbarker
Avs look to stop losing streak against Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche have gone from Stanley Cup champs to a team fighting to stay in the playoff hunt just 24 games into a title defense. Colorado didn't have an exodus of talent, just a rash of injuries that turned it into an AHL-heavy roster. With 10 significant players out, the Avalanche were blanked 4-0 by Boston on Wednesday night, their third straight loss.
Yardbarker
Smith Set To Return To Boston Bruins Lineup On Road Trip
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are coming off a loss, albeit a competitive one, in Monday night’s epic shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, so it’s naturally a time to tweak the lineup ahead of a West Coast trip through Colorado, Arizona and Vegas this week. Craig Smith will get back into the B’s lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena after sitting out the last few games with an upper body injury, and it appears that fourth line winger AJ Greer will be a healthy scratch.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun off to hot start as he awaits trade
It’s been seven games now since Jakob Chychrun returned for the Arizona Coyotes, and if interested teams wanted to see proof that he can still be an impact player, he’s done everything they need. The 24-year-old defenseman is averaging 22:25 in ice time on the year and has three goals and six points in those seven games. Granted, six of the seven contests have been losses, but that likely has to do more with his teammates than his individual performance.
markerzone.com
AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)
Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
markerzone.com
NHL'S HERITAGE CLASSIC RETURNING TO ITS ROOTS FOR 20TH ANNIVERSARY
Next November will mark 20 years since the National Hockey League held its first outdoor regular season game when the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Commonwealth Stadium. During Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading, TSN's Chris Johnston revealed that the Heritage Classic will be returning to Edmonton in 2023.
AL Central team joins Dansby Swanson sweepstakes
The Twins recently chatted with Dansby Swanson via video conference, reports Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. They’re one of a handful of teams in discussion with the former longtime Brave, who’s one of the three top shortstops remaining in free agency. Minnesota is one of a handful of...
Comments / 1