Final weekend for Shop St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the holidays approaching, this is the final week for shoppers to collect Tickets in the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Shop St. Joseph campaign. The program is designed to encourage people to do their holiday shopping locally. One lucky shopper will win a $10,000 dollar grand...
Central, Savannah cheer teams heading to state competition this weekend
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In their final performance before state, the Central and Savannah cheerleading squads performed a showcase Tuesday night at Central High School. The squads will compete this weekend at state on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. "You can see them feel appreciated when they perform." Other...
MWSU Football introduces Fenwick as new Head Coach
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It didn't take Missouri Western Athletic Director, Andrew Carter very long to find his next Head Football Coach. The Griffons introducing Tyler Fenwick Thursday afternoon. "He's not just a coach, drawing up plays and saying 'go do that'. He'll teach them and teach them at a high...
SJC's Hodges signs NLI to swim at Simpson College
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at St. Joseph Christian Tuesday, senior Megan Hodges signing to continue her swimming career in college. At Simpson College in Indianaolo, Iowa next year. St. Joseph Christian doesn't have a swim program, but she's been in the swim club for more than 10 years and was...
Red Kettle collections falling short this year
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas is less than three weeks away and the Salvation Army is still in need of donations. According to the organization, the 2022 Red Kettle campaign is falling short. Major Ronald Key gave a statement saying that as of today, the Salvation Army is only at about...
Missouri Western set to announce former OC as next head football coach
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western athletic director Andy Carter has found the next head coach of the football program. The Griffons will hire Southeastern Oklahoma State head coach Tyler Fenwick to be Missouri Western's head football coach. Fenwick spent the last four years at Southeastern Oklahoma State including a nine-win...
SJSD issues statement on declaration forms
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District issued a statement today regarding allegations of inaccurate information related to taxes being included on board members' candidate declaration forms. According to the statement, the district has had conversations with the Secretary of State's office and Missouri Department of Revenue. The district...
Local library responds to Ashcroft's new proposal
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back in October Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed a new rule for libraries. The rule is titled "Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors" and aims to keep books and materials that parents may object to "prurient sexual appeal" from being purchased with library funds.
Luetkemeyer pre-files to increase penalty for killing K-9 officers
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri state senator Tony Luetkemeyer has pre-filed legislation to change the penalty for causing injury or death to a police K-9 to a felony offense. Luetkemeyer pre-filed Max's law for the 2023 legislative session. At this time, assaulting a law enforcement animal is a Class C Misdemeanor.
Police find new evidence in North Carolina power grid attack
Nearly two dozen shell casings from a high-powered rifle have been recovered from the sites where gunfire disabled two North Carolina electric substations and left much of a county without electricity service for days, according to law enforcement sources. CNN's Whitney Wild reports.
