4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NBC Sports
North Carolina losing offensive assistants Longo, Bicknell to Wisconsin
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina is losing two assistants to Wisconsin, including the one who has orchestrated the Tar Heels’ prolific attack the past four seasons. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said he and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. leave Chapel Hill for the same roles under new Badgers coach Luke Fickell.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Illinois surges in Top 25 And 1 after thrilling overtime victory over Texas
Illinois trailed by double-digits with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, wasn't getting a good performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., and seemed on the verge of becoming the latest team to fall to Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns. Then a switch flipped. The Illini closed regulation on a...
2023 Transfer Portal: Former Texas QB Hudson Card will be highly-coveted
Asked what stands out about Hudson Card, his private quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield is quick to point to Texas’ game earlier this year against Texas Tech. At the time, Card was playing on an injured ankle. But he still finished the day 20-for-30 with 277 yards and a touchdown. When the game was tied with 21 seconds remaining and Texas got one last shot with the ball, Card did everything right. He completed three passes for 46 yards, putting the Longhorns in position for a game-tying field goal.
dallasexpress.com
Texas State’s New Football Head Coach
The Texas State Bobcats will be getting a new head coach. G.J. Kinne will be the team’s new coach, announced Don Coryell, director of athletics for Texas State, in a press release. Kinne, who will be the 21st head coach in the program’s history, is considered the architect of...
Randy Mann to step back into the role of UMHB athletic director
BELTON, Texas — UMHB will have a new athletic director in the 2023-24 school year, in a "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss," moment. Tuesday, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced former AD Randy Mann will transition back in to the role at the end of the Spring 2023 semester, when current AD Mickey Kerr plans to move to Arizona for family reasons.
Just 1 Texas Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive
Realty Hop ranked the most expensive zip codes in the United States.
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
Car crashes into Kelly’s Irish Pub, new bar in south Austin
A new south Austin bar is in good spirits after a car crashed into its building on Saturday.
CBS Austin
Historic countywide recount completed for Hays County Judge, District Attorney races
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A historic recount for Hays County Judge and District Attorney finally comes to an end nearly a month after the general election. The Republican candidates in both races filed the petitions to ensure the election was accurate and error-free. Hays County election officials say this...
LIST: See which 439 Texas Methodist churches are leaving denomination
KXAN compiled a comprehensive list of the Texas churches that are set to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
wilcosun.com
The Wesleyan names new chief executive officer
The Wesleyan — a faith-based nonprofit senior living and healthcare provider serving Georgetown and its surrounding areas — has selected Bethany Sisneroz as its new president and chief executive officer. The organization’s board announced the staffing update last week. Ms. Sisneroz previously served as the organization’s chief operating officer, a position she began in June of 2019. She brings…
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan confirms re-election bid at State of the City address
Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan confirmed during the 2022 Round Rock Chamber State of the City Power Lunch that he will seek re-election in May. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan confirmed during the 2022 Round Rock Chamber State of the City Power Lunch on Dec. 6 that...
Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls
Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 12/06/2022 - 04:26 Image Visitors to Lakeside Park may be startled to see that the block at the southeast corner of Main and Yett streets now has no trees. Site-clearing work has started on the city's proposed hotel and conference center, which is expected to be finished early in 2024. The complex...
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
