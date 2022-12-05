ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

North Carolina losing offensive assistants Longo, Bicknell to Wisconsin

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina is losing two assistants to Wisconsin, including the one who has orchestrated the Tar Heels’ prolific attack the past four seasons. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said he and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. leave Chapel Hill for the same roles under new Badgers coach Luke Fickell.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

2023 Transfer Portal: Former Texas QB Hudson Card will be highly-coveted

Asked what stands out about Hudson Card, his private quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield is quick to point to Texas’ game earlier this year against Texas Tech. At the time, Card was playing on an injured ankle. But he still finished the day 20-for-30 with 277 yards and a touchdown. When the game was tied with 21 seconds remaining and Texas got one last shot with the ball, Card did everything right. He completed three passes for 46 yards, putting the Longhorns in position for a game-tying field goal.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas State’s New Football Head Coach

The Texas State Bobcats will be getting a new head coach. G.J. Kinne will be the team’s new coach, announced Don Coryell, director of athletics for Texas State, in a press release. Kinne, who will be the 21st head coach in the program’s history, is considered the architect of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KCEN

Randy Mann to step back into the role of UMHB athletic director

BELTON, Texas — UMHB will have a new athletic director in the 2023-24 school year, in a "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss," moment. Tuesday, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced former AD Randy Mann will transition back in to the role at the end of the Spring 2023 semester, when current AD Mickey Kerr plans to move to Arizona for family reasons.
BELTON, TX
wilcosun.com

The Wesleyan names new chief executive officer

The Wesleyan — a faith-based nonprofit senior living and healthcare provider serving Georgetown and its surrounding areas — has selected Bethany Sisneroz as its new president and chief executive officer. The organization’s board announced the staffing update last week. Ms. Sisneroz previously served as the organization’s chief operating officer, a position she began in June of 2019. She brings…
GEORGETOWN, TX
The Highlander

Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls

Tree work clears site for hotel/conference center in Marble Falls Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 12/06/2022 - 04:26 Image Visitors to Lakeside Park may be startled to see that the block at the southeast corner of Main and Yett streets now has no trees. Site-clearing work has started on the city's proposed hotel and conference center, which is expected to be finished early in 2024. The complex...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway

A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
BURNET, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy