Asked what stands out about Hudson Card, his private quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield is quick to point to Texas’ game earlier this year against Texas Tech. At the time, Card was playing on an injured ankle. But he still finished the day 20-for-30 with 277 yards and a touchdown. When the game was tied with 21 seconds remaining and Texas got one last shot with the ball, Card did everything right. He completed three passes for 46 yards, putting the Longhorns in position for a game-tying field goal.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO