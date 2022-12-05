Who is Will Stein? 5 things to know about Oregon’s new offensive coordinator

The question most asked when Oregon announced Will Stein had been hired to replace Kenny Dillingham as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator was, “Who?”

That’s not meant to be demeaning to Stein, who was described to Zachary Neel as a “rising star” in the coaching world. He is young, but has a lot ahead of him. It’s not a surprise many fans had to Google him once they heard the news.

The answer to that question, though, is an up-and-coming offensive guru from UT-San Antonio that should stick around for a few seasons as Dan Lanning’s staff stabilizes.

Stein has just one season of experience as an offensive coordinator. In that season, the Roadrunners took off to an 11-2 record and a berth in the Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl in Orlando.

UTSA ran a very similar offense to what the Ducks ran this season, which might have been the deciding factor in hiring him. There shouldn’t be a big transition for the current players.

Here are some things that you need to know about Stein:

Former Louisville QB

A former standout quarterback at Louisville, Stein started his coaching career in 2013 as a graduate assistant for Charlie Strong at his alma mater, where he helped coach the quarterbacks. When Strong headed to Texas, Stein stayed one more season with the Cardinals and became an offensive quality control coach, working with the wide receivers under head coach Bobby Petrino.

Quarterback at UTSA throw for big yards

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

In his first and only season as the UTSA offensive coordinator, Stein helped quarterback Frank Harris throw for 3,865 yards (297 ypg), 31 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also rushed for nine touchdowns. In 2021, Harris threw for 3,177 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for six more scores. Sound familiar?

Receivers flourish in Stein's system

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Franklin might be celebrating right now. A pair of Stein's wide receivers, Joshua Cephus and Zakhari Franklin (no relation) earned honorable mention all-conference recognition in 2021. Cephus tied the program's single-season receptions record with 58 while tallying 547 yards and five touchdowns. Despite missing the first two games, Franklin eclipsed the UTSA season standard for receiving yards with 694 on 49 catches, and he also led the squad with seven scores through the air. In 2022, the numbers were even better. Franklin racked up 1,100 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while Cephus was good for 985 yards and six touchdowns.

Helped Texas to first bowl win in five years

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Stein worked with Texas’ quarterbacks for the 2017 campaign and helped the Longhorns win the Texas Bowl, their first bowl victory since 2012. The Longhorns are still working to regain past glory, but a five-year drought such as this is big for one of the blue bloods of college football.

Similar offense = seamless transition

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

UTSA ran a spread offense with movement in the backfield, a very similar offense Oregon ran under Kenny Dillingham. One would think it should be a seamless transition for all involved: There will not be any massive changes to the Ducks' scheme. It might persuade Bo Nix to come back, but if not, it will not be a huge twist for incoming freshman Dante Moore, assuming he signs with the Ducks later this month.

1

1