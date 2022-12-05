ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas football roster tracker: Who's leaving Razorbacks, who's back for another year

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVBoS_0jY6pCSi00

FAYETTEVILLE — The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 5, but that's not the only way college football teams are losing players. With the regular season at its end, players have decisions to make on whether to use their remaining eligibility, enter the NFL Draft or move on from football.

A few members of the Arkansas Razorbacks have already made their decisions known. Below are players with eligibility remaining sorted by whether they have declared for the NFL Draft, announced they won't return, decided to come back for another season, or have yet to make a decision. Transfers and players without remaining eligibility are not included.

TRANSFER TRACKER: Who's leaving Arkansas football via transfer portal

BOWL SEASON: Arkansas football headed to Memphis for Liberty Bowl vs Kansas

Razorbacks who have declared for the NFL Draft

Drew Sanders, LB — Sanders declared for the NFL Draft as a junior on Dec. 6. After transferring to Arkansas from Alabama before this season, he had the second-most sacks in the SEC (9.5). He is the No. 17 prospect and the No. 1 inside linebacker in Mel Kiper's draft rankings.

Ricky Stromberg, C — Stromberg announced he would declare for the draft on Nov. 29. He could have returned for a super senior season, but given his high ranking as a draft prospect, the move was expected.

Jadon Haselwood, WR — Haselwood announced his decision to enter the draft on Nov. 28. He spent one season with Arkansas after transferring from Oklahoma. He was the Razorbacks' second-leading receiver as a redshirt junior.

Players who will be back for another year

KJ Jefferson, QB — As a redshirt junior, Jefferson could have declared for the draft but announced he would return to Arkansas for another year on Dec. 2. The Razorbacks will have their starting quarterback available for the Liberty Bowl, and next season will be Jefferson's third as a starter.

Jordan Domineck, DE — Domineck announced he would return for a sixth season on Dec. 1. He was a new addition to Arkansas this season after transferring from Georgia Tech, and he ranked No. 6 in the SEC in sacks (6.5).

Razorbacks with decisions to make

Nathan Bax, TE — Bax could come back for a sixth season. He had two receptions this year as a backup tight end.

LaDarrius Bishop, DB — Bishop suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. He could return to Arkansas for a sixth season. He has 13 starts in 36 games across five seasons with the Razorbacks.

Simeon Blair, DB — Blair started all 12 games at safety for Arkansas as a redshirt senior. He could return for a sixth year.

Jalen Catalon, DB — Catalon missed half of last season with a shoulder injury, then re-injured it and missed all but one game this season. The preseason All-American could return as a redshirt senior, or he could declare for the NFL Draft.

Harper Cole, WR — Cole has not made an announcement about next season, but he went through Arkansas' Senior Night ceremony as a redshirt sophomore. He appeared in 18 games in three seasons, mostly on special teams.

Cade Fortin, QB — Fortin could return for a sixth year. Arkansas is his third school, after he transferred from North Carolina to South Florida and then to the Razorbacks. He played in three games this season, with one start.

Trent Gordon, DB — Gordon could return as a sixth-year senior. He played three seasons at Penn State before transferring to Arkansas, where he has played in 20 games over two seasons.

Hudson Henry, TE — Henry has not made an announcement about next season, but he went through Arkansas' Senior Night ceremony as a redshirt junior. He appeared in 28 games in his four seasons with the Razorbacks.

Luke Jones, OL — Jones could return for a sixth season. He was Arkansas' starting left tackle in all 12 games this year.

Trey Knox, TE — Arkansas' starting tight end could return for a super senior season. He had 26 catches for 295 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

Dwight McGlothern, DB — McGlothern transferred to Arkansas from LSU before this season, and he became one of the best players in the Razorback secondary. He could declare for the NFL Draft as a junior.

Isaiah Nichols, DL — Nichols could return for a sixth year. He started all 12 games on the defensive line and has played in 49 game across five seasons.

McKinley Williams, DB — Williams could return for a sixth season. He has not played a defensive snap at Arkansas.

Zach Williams, DL — Williams could return as a super senior. He started six games at defensive end this season and had 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football roster tracker: Who's leaving Razorbacks, who's back for another year

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Razorbacks regrouping after losing key piece

Arkansas basketball will have to regroup after being dealt a heavy blow Wednesday afternoon when the news was released the star sophomore forward Trevon Brazile would miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn right ACL midway through the first half of Tuesday's 65-58 victory over UNC Greensboro.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Arkansas among biggest November recruiting winners

The month of November was an action packed one for SEC Basketball as a whole on the recruiting trail, mainly through the fact that many of the conference’s committed prospects signed. However, which of those those prospects made decisions during the month, and in turn, which SEC teams were among the biggest recruiting winners during November? (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Keuan Parker enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and was reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Six Fall Graduates Named ATU Tradition Keepers

Fall 2022 Arkansas Tech University graduates Meredith Boogaart of Fayetteville, Anna Bloodworth Brown of Russellville, Zoe Merritt of Dardanelle, Sarah Smith of Bella Vista, Megan Thompson of Bauxite and Piper Turner of Van Buren have earned the ATU Tradition Keeper designation. According to the ATU Alumni Association, ATU Tradition Keepers...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
CHARLESTON, AR
Arkansas Outside

Bentonville Bike Fest is Back in 2023 with Exciting Updates

Bentonville, Arkansas – December 7— Bentonville Bike Fest presented by Mobil1 returns for its third year with several exciting changes, the first being an earlier date, May 25 through 28, 2023. The earlier date is one of several updates for the Bike Fest including a new venue, more competitions, and additional activities. These features will add to festival staples that include free admission, free demo bikes, hundreds of vendors, non-stop entertainment, and access to legendary Northwest Arkansas riding.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs

In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy