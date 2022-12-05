76ers And Rockets Injury Reports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas on Monday.

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The 76ers have ruled out Julian Champagnie and Tyrese Maxey.

Meanwhile, James Harden, Georges Niang and Jaden Springer are all listed as questionable.

As for the Rockets, Darius Days, Trevor Hudgins and Jae'Sean Tate have all been ruled out.

TyTy Washington Jr. has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The 76ers have played without Harden for the last 14 games, so the fact he is listed as questionable is a good sign.

In nine games, the 2018 MVP is averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

The 76ers come into the night with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the 76ers have gone 5-6 in the 11 games they have played outside of Pennsylvania.

As for the Rockets, they are 6-17 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a 120-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in California.

At home, they are 3-5 in the eight games they have hosted in Houston, Texas.