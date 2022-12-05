ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to hiring of Will Stein as Ducks’ new OC

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAXfX_0jY6p9tm00

News broke on Monday morning that the Oregon Ducks have filled out their coaching staff.

Former UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein will take over the play-calling duties in Eugene, replacing Kenny Dillingham.

Though Stein might not have a ton of name recognition among college football fans, he helped lead one of the most potent offenses in college football last year and has been described to me as a rising star according to someone inside the Oregon program.

After a couple weeks of the OC search, Duck fans were excited to know who the hire finally was on Monday, and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are some of the best reactions:

Getting to Know Will Stein

https://twitter.com/Qb11Sd/status/1599825695495987200

Geoff Schwartz is in

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1599826435258036225

A Bo Nix Contengency Plan

https://twitter.com/AndrewNemec/status/1599830655499927552

Check, Check, Check...

https://twitter.com/Jared_Mack7/status/1599828089240162304

Trust in Lanning

https://twitter.com/RenoTahoeDuck/status/1599830930080038913

How long will Stein stay?

https://twitter.com/ducksSLO/status/1599829776646418433

Familiar Coaching Background

https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1599826957453389824

Trust Reporting, Not Twitter

https://twitter.com/jbrunton76/status/1599833607023255554

Those numbers aren't too shabby

https://twitter.com/DouglasTS/status/1599828721028194305

1

1

Comments / 6

Richard Blakeslee
3d ago

It doesnt matter who comes to Oregon theyll never have enough money to buy a natty let alone win one. The team is a joke.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks officially hire Will Stein as offensive coordinator

Will Stein is officially the Oregon Ducks’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Ducks issued a release Wednesday afternoon confirming Stein’s hire, which was reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive on Monday. “He is a passionate and innovative coach who consistently finds ways to maximize his personnel,” Oregon coach...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class

Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
EUGENE, OR
750thegame.com

Jack Colletto Named 2022 Hornung Award Winner

Oregon State redshirt senior Jack Colletto has been named the winner of the 2022 Paul Hornung Award which is given annually to college football’s most versatile player. His selection was announced Wednesday by the Louisville Sports Commission and its president and CEO, Karl F. Schmitt Jr. Colletto is the...
CORVALLIS, OR
GoDucks.com

Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

A chance to learn something, destroyed!

For eight years people ambling along the Crox Creek Path in Albany have been able to read about the history of the area and the creekside land restoration project there. Until now. My Wednesday bike ride took me along the path, and when I saw the sign I stopped and...
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL

A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
ROSEBURG, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
WALTERVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Vaccine mandate remains in place for health care workers

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's been a trying three years for those in the healthcare field as the COVID-19 pandemic put a huge strain on the system. And now, as the state slowly recovers, Oregon is facing yet another challenge: a shortage of nurses. “We saw a mass exodus from the...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup

County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy