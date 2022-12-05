Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to hiring of Will Stein as Ducks’ new OC

News broke on Monday morning that the Oregon Ducks have filled out their coaching staff.

Former UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein will take over the play-calling duties in Eugene, replacing Kenny Dillingham.

Though Stein might not have a ton of name recognition among college football fans, he helped lead one of the most potent offenses in college football last year and has been described to me as a rising star according to someone inside the Oregon program.

After a couple weeks of the OC search, Duck fans were excited to know who the hire finally was on Monday, and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are some of the best reactions:

Getting to Know Will Stein

https://twitter.com/Qb11Sd/status/1599825695495987200

Geoff Schwartz is in

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1599826435258036225

A Bo Nix Contengency Plan

https://twitter.com/AndrewNemec/status/1599830655499927552

Check, Check, Check...

https://twitter.com/Jared_Mack7/status/1599828089240162304

Trust in Lanning

https://twitter.com/RenoTahoeDuck/status/1599830930080038913

How long will Stein stay?

https://twitter.com/ducksSLO/status/1599829776646418433

Familiar Coaching Background

https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1599826957453389824

Trust Reporting, Not Twitter

https://twitter.com/jbrunton76/status/1599833607023255554

Those numbers aren't too shabby

https://twitter.com/DouglasTS/status/1599828721028194305

