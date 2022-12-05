Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to hiring of Will Stein as Ducks’ new OC
News broke on Monday morning that the Oregon Ducks have filled out their coaching staff.
Former UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein will take over the play-calling duties in Eugene, replacing Kenny Dillingham.
Though Stein might not have a ton of name recognition among college football fans, he helped lead one of the most potent offenses in college football last year and has been described to me as a rising star according to someone inside the Oregon program.
After a couple weeks of the OC search, Duck fans were excited to know who the hire finally was on Monday, and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are some of the best reactions:
Getting to Know Will Stein
https://twitter.com/Qb11Sd/status/1599825695495987200
Geoff Schwartz is in
https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1599826435258036225
A Bo Nix Contengency Plan
https://twitter.com/AndrewNemec/status/1599830655499927552
Check, Check, Check...
https://twitter.com/Jared_Mack7/status/1599828089240162304
Trust in Lanning
https://twitter.com/RenoTahoeDuck/status/1599830930080038913
How long will Stein stay?
https://twitter.com/ducksSLO/status/1599829776646418433
Familiar Coaching Background
https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1599826957453389824
Trust Reporting, Not Twitter
https://twitter.com/jbrunton76/status/1599833607023255554
Those numbers aren't too shabby
https://twitter.com/DouglasTS/status/1599828721028194305
