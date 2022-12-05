Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Price Analysis: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, And Floki Inu — How Much Will They Reach By Q1 2023?
Due to how simple and safe blockchain technology is as compared to other financial assets, cryptocurrency values have constantly risen over the previous several years. Currently, the market is focused on the daily release of a new cryptocurrency, as well as attracting features such as trading, NFTs, and lots more.
bitcoinist.com
Decentraland (MANA) and Gala (GALA) Investors Looking to Jump Ship To Sparklo (SPRK)
There are several thousand cryptocurrencies that investors can choose to invest in. Some are new and revolutionary, while others might provide little attraction to investors. Most times, investors seem to ignore tokens that might become precious assets in the long term. New tokens like Sparklo, which is currently on a...
bitcoinist.com
IMPT Price Prediction – 4 Days Before Exchange Listings for This $15 Million Crypto Presale
The highly anticipated initial exchange listing for IMPT is just days away. With only four days left before the presale ends, investors are starting to estimate how high the price can go when the token hits exchanges. The presale for IMPT was highly successful after raising over $15 million within...
bitcoinist.com
Why The Halving Event Will Push Bitcoin Price To Reach $100,000 In 2024
Bitcoin, still the consensus leader of the pack for the entire crypto market, had an average price of $49,384 in December 2021. This year, over the first few days of the month, the maiden digital coin is changing hands at a median value of $17,030. At the time of this...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Markets Show Extreme Correlation As Prices Remain Stuck Sideways
Data shows the crypto market has been extremely correlated recently as prices have been stuck in perpetual sideways movement. Crypto Market Correlation: Altcoin Indexes And Bitcoin Register Similar Returns. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has mostly been trading in tandem recently. To easily...
bitcoinist.com
Ignite Your Crypto Portfolio With Any Of These Crypto Tokens – Avalanche, Cardano, and Big Eyes
Every crypto trader would tell you that 2022 has been a terrible year. The prices of cryptocurrencies have dipped massively. While many noobs have sold their holdings, the experts still expect a market reversal sooner or later. When this happens, there is a likelihood that only traders with reliable projects in their wallets will benefit. Weak projects may fail to lift off.
bitcoinist.com
GSLand (GSL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 5, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GSLand (GSL) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GSL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading2. Through the establishment of its shared distribution system, GSLand (GSL)...
bitcoinist.com
Looking To Maximize Profits In The Bear Market? Buy Rocketize, Loopring, And Ethereum
The crypto market is currently experiencing a large influx of new tokens. However, not all of these tokens would enjoy a significant rise in value over time. Thus, if you’re looking to maximize your gains in the crypto space, especially in the current bear market, consider buying Rocketize (JATO), Loopring (LRC), and Ethereum (ETH).
bitcoinist.com
Market Analysts Predict Sparklo (SPRK) To Perform Better Than Stacks (STX) and Neo (NEO) in 2023
With the number of cryptocurrencies that crowds the market, it can be tricky to choose which token would perform better than the other. Before making a decision, an investor must rigorously research a token’s fundamentals. Though Stacks (STX) and Neo (NEO) have shown good potential and might produce returns...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Ripple’s XRP Continue Struggling to Recover as Snowfall Protocol Prevails in the Bear Market
In the first week of December, bear conditions persisted in the broader crypto ecosystem, sending tokens even lower. Ripple’s XRP and the canine token Dogecoin have taken a beating. Dogecoin’s 15% gain from the previous week has been reduced to 7.89%, while XRP is down 4.16%. So, why are Dogecoin and XRP holders selling their once-valuable tokens as the festive season approaches?
bitcoinist.com
Experts Suggest Sparklo (SPRK) Over Polkadot (DOT) and Binance Coin (BNB) For Better Altcoins Investment
In 2022, the cryptocurrency community was filled with several coin declines and pitfalls. Though many investors hope to get a good investment for their portfolio in 2023, many tokens show little promise. Cryptocurrencies like Polkadot (DOT) and Binance Coin (BNB) have had challenges that have reduced investors’ portfolios. Despite...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network makes Staking accessible to the masses – ICO price surges 250% amid an influx of Shiba Inu and Decentraland Whales
Crypto staking is becoming increasingly popular as a way to securely store and earn passive income from digital assets. Making crypto staking easier and more accessible is important because it encourages a more comprehensive adoption of digital assets, which in turn helps to bolster the overall crypto market. The crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin And Algorand Weekend Predictions | Big Eyes Coin Will Still Outperform Them
Over and over again, the cryptocurrency industry has provided its users and investors with a variety of options to earn and be part of a growing community. On the coin market, these options are open to everybody. All you need is a trustworthy cryptocurrency exchange and some spare cash. However, there is always the risk of purchasing the wrong crypto project as some specific crypto alternatives will contribute nothing to your portfolio. You’d have to avoid them or suffer significant losses.
bitcoinist.com
Are You Looking For A High-Profit Ratio From Low-Value Crypto Coins Like Shiba Inu & Quant? Big Eyes Coin Is Made For You!
Versatility is the perfect word to describe the excellent market of cryptocurrencies. This market rose to prominence after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC). To date, it has seen around 12000 altcoins, and every coin has a different aim and idea. Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the market by surprise when it defeated a legend like Dogecoin (DOGE). The launch of Quant (QNT) also impressed the world with the unique idea of the agnostic gateway.
bitcoinist.com
This Presale is Ending Sooner Than Planned Due to High Demand: Opportunity for Short-Term Gains?
IMPT is one of the most popular crypto projects of 2022, as proven by its massively successful presale that raised 14.5M amid the FTX collapse and the persistent bear market. IMPT has already secured listings on top-tier exchanges, which include Changelly Pro, LBank, and Uniswap in the first stage. The public launch of IMPT is scheduled for 14 Dec 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Binance US Removes Trading Fee For Ethereum Pairs
Binance US has announced that the exchange has now dropped trading fees for the four main Ethereum trading pairs. After Zero Trading Fees For Bitcoin, Binance Has Expanded Policy To Ethereum. Back in June of this year, the US division of the crypto exchange Binance enacted a zero trading fees...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Observes Sharpest Drop Since China Ban
Data shows the Bitcoin mining difficulty has just observed its sharpest plunge since the aftermath of the China ban. Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Largest Downwards Adjustment Since July 2021. As per data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the BTC difficulty has gone down by 7.3% in the latest adjustment on...
bitcoinist.com
How To Find The Best Presales And ICOs Such As Oryen, Big Eyes Tamadoge
Early birds get the worms. In the world of investing and blockchain technology, early investors are usually the ones winning big in the industry. For investors looking to purchase stakes in healthy projects early before the projects hit mainstream and skyrocket to the moon, it is essential to know how to scout for them and preserve capital by deleting some from the list.
bitcoinist.com
How To Earn Bigger Revenues From Litecoin?
Many people compare Bitcoin to gold and refer to Litecoin as “digital silver.” There are numerous parallels between Bitcoin and Litecoin, which makes it no surprise that Litecoin is among the oldest currencies in the top tier of market capitalization. A pioneer among alternative cryptocurrencies, Litecoin (LTC) has...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 7, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on December 8, 2022. As an...
Comments / 0