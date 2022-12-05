ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County's Nick Bollettieri, who coached tennis' Williams sisters and Andre Agassi, dies at 91

By Doug Fernandes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzM79_0jY6p6Fb00

He coached some of tennis' biggest stars, making him famous outside the sport as well. Indeed, Nick Bollettieri, who died Sunday at age 91 at his Bradenton home, was as consequential as the players he mentored.

The founder in 1977 of the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, the forerunner to the IMG Academy , the native of Pelham, N.Y., coached the likes of Andre Agassi, the Williams sisters, and Maria Sharapova with a demanding style that fostered success.

Even late in his life, Bollettieri continued working with students and interacting with the IMG staff.

Who lives here? 21 celebrities with homes in Sarasota and Manatee

"With the same passion and enthusiasm as he did in his 20s," Tim Pernetti, president of IMG Academy Bradenton, said in a statement.

"Anyone who knew Nick knows how much he loved developing the potential in young people, coaching tennis and this Academy. Our heart goes out to his wife, Cindi, and his children. He has made a permanent and lasting impact on all of us."

Bollettieri was honored to have been inducted into 13 Hall of Fames. Especially meaningful was his induction in 2014 to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. A year later, he became the first white man to be inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame.

Bollettieri lettered in both varsity basketball and football at Pelham Memorial High School, where he graduated in 1949. He attended Springhill College in Mobile, Ala., serving in its ROTC program. Upon graduation, he served in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant and a paratrooper in the 187th Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, making more than 50 jumps.

While attending the University of Miami Law School, and needing some extra money, Bollettieri decided he would learn how to teach tennis. His influential uncle, Kenny DeFillipo, found him a job at Victory Park giving tennis lessons.

He learned how to coach, in part, by sending his first wife to watch other pros and report back to him. His first “pro shop” was a table wedged between two Pepsi machines, and his teaching fee was $3 per hour. Years later, it rose to $900 per hour. As Bollettieri said, “Gunfighters don’t charge by the bullet.”

He went on to coach tens of thousands of players for almost 70 years. But it was Bollettieri's friend and confidant, Hall of Fame NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who first recognized his special talent for inspiring and motivating children and helped him get his first summer camp in Beaver Dam, Wis. After the success of this camp, Bollettieri's friend, former Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, and AC Neilsen, helped Nick start All American Sports and develop other summer camps for kids.

In 1977, Bollettieri moved to the Sarasota area to take over the tennis program at the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort, owned by Dr. Murray “Murf” Klauber. It was here that Bollettieri's genius as a motivator, innovator, and savant helping young players reach their full potential really took off. The Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KuYYW_0jY6p6Fb00

In 1980, at The Colony, he was explaining to a guest, Louis Marx, how the Colony program was growing and how he needed more space and better facilities. Marx, a successful businessperson, replied, “Well, build it.”

Bollettieri asked, “With what?”

Mr. Marx said, “With money. I’ll lend it to you”—and he did. He wrote Bollettieri a check for $1 million, and arranged for an additional $1 million from a bank.

In November 1981, on 40 barren acres of former tomato fields off 34th Street in Bradenton, Bollettieri opened the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy. It was the first major sports boarding school in the world with a holistic and fully integrated training program.

Rick Macci, who runs his own tennis academy in Boca Raton and was a former coach of the Williams sisters when they were starting their pro careers, called Bollettieri a pioneer.

“Nick was ... the first of the Mohicans,” Macci said. “He really started the academy business, where you bring people together of all walks of life, get them together and battle.

“The passion and care he had for others, he was just one of a kind. He was a great friend and definitely one of the great coaches of all time.”

The model has since been adopted and employed by many others throughout the world.

In 1987, the International Management Group (IMG) bought the Academy, but with the condition that Bollettieri stay on as president and remain active in the development and growth of all the students, as well as continuing to coach top players from around the world onsite.

He was coaching players right up until his death. The Academy now encompasses more than 600 acres with more than 1,400 students from 72 countries.

Macci recalled a lesson Bollettieri taught him a long time ago. In 1991, Macci was at the Canadian Open with Tommy Ho, who was the youngest to win Kalamazoo as a 15-year-old.

Bollettieri walked up to Macci and said, “Rick, listen to Nick Bollettieri.”

Imitating Bollettieri, Macci continued, “Here’s some words of wisdom: When you’re giving a lesson and you give someone two cookies and the parent of your next one is watching, you better have three more [cookies] in your pocket.

“He was making a point about how much parental involvement there is and pointing out that if you do it for one, you better be ready to do it for another. That was profound. I thought funny at the time.”

More: Nick Bollettieri was a coach and a dreamer

More: Bollettieri back home following hospital stay

More: Bollettieri's time to shine

Bollettieri eventually would go on to coach 10 No. 1-ranked players. Some of his students included Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Jim Courier, and Anna Kournikova.

On Instagram, Tommy Haas, one of Bollettieri's former students and a No. 2 player in the world, posted a tribute.

"So many memories, I am not sure where to begin," he wrote. "Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, the willingness to share your skill, your personal interest in mentoring me, and giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams.

"You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind."

(A Celebration of Life for Nick Bollettieri is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at IMG Academy in Bradenton. For more information, go to NickBollettieri.com. In lieu of flowers, the Bollettieri family has asked that contributions be made to the Bollettieri Family Foundation, a charitable organization set up to continue his desire to assist kids in achieving their full potential).

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County's Nick Bollettieri, who coached tennis' Williams sisters and Andre Agassi, dies at 91

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023

When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
SARASOTA, FL
Scorebook Live

Mike Williams steps down as head coach at Wharton

TAMPA, Fla.- Another former NFL player-turned-head coach will be leaving the high school ranks of coaching.  Mike Williams confirmed with SBLive Sports Florida Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the head coach at Wharton High School. The former Plant High School star leaves with an ...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

ABC7 treated to special performance from Devon Allman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans of the Allman Brothers got to jam out last week to the rhythm of Southern Rock and Blues at the Van Wezel last week. The Allman Family Revival tour made a stop on the Suncoast, a place the late founding band member Gregg Allman called home for years. His son Devon is keeping his father’s legacy alive. It was a bit of a homecoming for Allman who marked his sixth year honoring his father’s music and life.
SARASOTA, FL
sportspromedia.com

Tampa Bay Rays reveal plans for ‘US$1bn’ domed stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays have submitted a proposal to build a new domed ballpark near the site of the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise’s current Tropicana Field home in St Petersburg, Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the plans put together by the Rays and real estate developer...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch IDA urges CDDs to consider upgrades

Inter-District Authority board members in Lakewood Ranch said on Nov. 29 they need to refocus their efforts to keep their communities as viable alternatives to those looking to buy in the many new neighborhoods of the region. That includes spending more money for upgrades when necessary. The topic was discussed...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
fb101.com

BISTRO AT SARASOTA ART MUSEUM LAUNCHES NEW FALL-INSPIRED MENU

Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College launched a new fall menu in line with its latest museum exhibitions, including Steven and William Ladd: Lead With a Laugh and Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus. Operated by a team of culinary experts from Constellation Culinary Group, Bistro draws inspiration from Florida’s fruit stands and farmers markets by focusing on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Bistro’s menu is curated by Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, a Tampa native who trained at the French Culinary Institute.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Gymnastic center expands to meet the growth of the community

TAMPA, Fla. — As more families move to Manatee County, more businesses are forced to adapt and expand to meet the growth of the community. One gymnastics center that recently opened is doing just that they’re already planning to open a second location. Briana Tripoli loves everything about...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Parents have more school choice options in Manatee County

Families will have more schools to choose from during the School District of Manatee County’s school choice period for the 2023-2024 school year. In Manatee County, only five elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools are closed to school choice. In the 2022-2023 school year, 12 elementary...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy