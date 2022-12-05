ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State basketball falls out of USA TODAY Coaches Poll; Michigan not ranked, either

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPTgT_0jY6p5Ms00

Houston retains the No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll. But perhaps the bigger news this week involves the team the Cougars replaced at the top, as North Carolina has gone from No. 1 to unranked in just two weeks.

Houston received 21 of 31 first-place votes submitted this week. Texas holds at No. 2, picking up four top votes. Virginia remains at No. 3, but No. 4 Purdue is closing the gap. The Boilermakers move up a spot in the rankings and claimed six No. 1 nods. Connecticut also moves up a notch to round out the top five.

Defending national champ Kansas is No. 6 this week, followed by Tennessee and Arkansas. Arizona, which dropped its first game of the year to unranked Utah, falls five positions to No. 9. Another SEC squad, Alabama, moves into the No. 10 slot. Unbeaten Maryland makes the week’s biggest jump, vaulting nine places to No. 13.

TOP 25:Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

North Carolina, meanwhile, dropped its fourth game in a row Sunday at Virginia Tech and is out of the Top 25 altogether after being picked first in the preseason. Michigan State basketball (5-4), which also now has four losses in the season’s first month, also drops out.

Michigan basketball (5-3), which lost to No. 3 Virginia and No. 16 Kentucky last week, did not receive one vote.

Iowa enters at No. 24, and TCU rejoins the poll at No. 25.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football gets commitment 2024 Washington tight end Hogan Hansen

Michigan football gained a commitment for the class of 2024 in a position that they tend to feature. Bellevue (Washington) tight end Hogan Hansen made a verbal commitment to the Wolverines on social media on Thursday. Hansen, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect, is a four-star recruit and the No. 15 tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season

Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
ATHENS, GA
1240 WJIM

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy