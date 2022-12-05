INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street in the Village of Orleans. The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a reported shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on Church Street in the village of Orleans. As part of the investigation, troopers have obtained surveillance photos showing a suspect in this incident. Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the attached photos or who has any information that might assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit(link is external).

DERBY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO