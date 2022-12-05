ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gorillas host 8th-ranked Bulldogs in rivalry renewal

After kicking off their season in style with a 58-33 win over the Burrton Chargers, the Solomon boys basketball team will turn their attention to a rivalry matchup with Bennington on their home floor. Despite lacking size, the Gorillas cleaned up on the glass last Friday, which was a welcome...
SOLOMON, KS
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

DENVER — Forget "We're on to Cincinnati." The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's "We're over Cincinnati." Reid was...
DENVER, CO
Salina South alum among those selected for KSHSAA Hall of Fame

TOPEKA - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Salina South alum Bo Maynes. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time...
SALINA, KS
