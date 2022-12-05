Read full article on original website
Gorillas host 8th-ranked Bulldogs in rivalry renewal
After kicking off their season in style with a 58-33 win over the Burrton Chargers, the Solomon boys basketball team will turn their attention to a rivalry matchup with Bennington on their home floor. Despite lacking size, the Gorillas cleaned up on the glass last Friday, which was a welcome...
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos
DENVER — Forget "We're on to Cincinnati." The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's "We're over Cincinnati." Reid was...
How will the Memphis Grizzlies survive a tough stretch without Desmond Bane?
The hits keep coming. Hours after the Memphis Grizzlies celebrated the return of Ziaire Williams, it was announced that Desmond Bane would be sidelined for an additional three-to-four weeks due to his sprained right big toe injury. Bane's delay comes during what is likely to be the toughest stretch for the Grizzlies so far this season. ...
Salina South alum among those selected for KSHSAA Hall of Fame
TOPEKA - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Salina South alum Bo Maynes. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time...
