GTA Online puts ray-tracing into the PS5 and Xbox X Series with the final 2022 update
GTA Online fancy reflections are only the tip of the iceberg (pic: Rockstar Games). A meaty GTA Online update will also let the user demand a full collection of features and quality of life’s details be added and included as a digital ray study. If Microsoft’s claim is true,...
Together again, Doublelift: Bjergsen reunite in new-look 100 Thieves roster for the 2018 LCS season
One of the greatest duos in North American League of Legends history is back. The legendary mid-heart Bjergsen has been reunited with the legendary AD carry Doublelift on 100 Thieves starting roster for the upcoming competitive year. It’s the third time these two icons have joined forces in their storied career.
Champion of the Champions Tour has arrived well. Why have it taken so long?
After almost a year of delays, the Champion of Champions Tour (CCT) is now well underway, with worldwide group stages and playoffs starting at 2023. To say the least, the CCT has proved dangerous. When the announcement was made in April 2021, the plan to assemble the Champion of Champions World Final is to be concluded by 2022. The current expectation for the finals is that the final will be in January 2024, with the total prize pool of 3,4 million in time to date being awarded. Talk about lack of time.
The Fortnite Esports stick with the Duos Chapter 4 but a higher FNCS entry barrier is the barrier for entry
Fortnite chapter 4s launched after the Fracture event with a new map and a full-end Battle Pass, filled with the biggest icons from gaming. The esports side of the game’s going nowhere though. Big Chapter changes typically mean that the esports get some refresh. Fortnite’s 4 esports hasnt changed...
The stage invader who won The Games 2022 was arrested after winning Elden Ring award
To view this video, please enable JavaScript, and take a look at upgrading to a web page. browser that supports HTML5 video. An unidentified fan stole the show at the Game Awards as pretending to be an Elden Ring developer and remarked on Wednesday night that Bill Clinton was a hacker.
Riot Games joins Forces with Amazon, to host VALORANT Community event RE//LOAD
VALORANT had a huge year in 2022, and the Amazon and Riot Games want to celebrate their amazing community! Riot Games hosts an exclusive live event at the end of the year in celebration of the players, the enlightened stars and the talented designers. RE/LOAD will be an in-person and virtual event experience which will be presented by Crown Channel in partnership with Riot Games on Friday, December 16th from 10 to 3 o’clock. PDT hosted by Myth and Jacki Jing.
Did anybody think that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer was happening? Because it isn’t true!
Let me listen if you hear that one: CD Projekt Red is very sorry but don’t bother to try multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2077. I said that this is a story we’ve all heard. The company initially planned to run multiplayer for 2021, but then, along from as long ago as 2013, it became clear that multiplayer would be an individual product when it released. Yet by spring of 2021, it became clear that multiplayer would never be realistically going to happen. CDPR said that its new systematic and agile approach to game development would mean that instead of focusing on one large online experience or one large game, it was working on the technological capabilities that would bring all of its titles online in the future without a great technological debt. We were so confident that multiplayer was toast so that we stopped being told it no matter what the genre really means.
Game Pass owners will auto-unlock all League championsbut new info shows a limit on building kits for the skins of each other
The game can benefit greatly from unlocked content by connecting the Game Pass and Riot Games account. However, only one aspect of the game remains uncertain, including buying a skins. As part of today’s announcement about the collaboration between Riot and Xbox Game Pass, Riot revealed that while players won’t...
The creator of BioShock finally revealed the new game Judas. It looks really good to have an upcoming version
No more beautiful characters from BioShock than this, (pic: Ghosts and Death Games). Ghost Story Games first released Judas, has finally put a name in a trailer, and looks like a more extreme version of BioShock. If you were hoping to see the long rumoured BioShock 4 at the game...
Games revolved Complete list of Games del Moor, date for creation, date and cost of entry
Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on Xbox Game Pass, which has been announced back in the summer. One of the greatest collaborations of its kind: the deal between the two companies would enable the Xbox Game Pass subscribers to earn exclusive perks in various Riot games, games that aren’t even on Xbox consoles. The perks will go live on December 12. Game Pass subscribers can expect a range of things to enjoy the following:
I wonder whether my opponent is to be a warrior
The VR Broom Racing developer UNIVRS announced the virtual reality hunting action game Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable for Quest 2. It will debut in the summer 2023 with support for English and Japanese audio and subtitles. The game uses Pokémon Attack and Pokémon Attack. The two players can fly...
Are you an owner of a car? What can you expect from the new CS:GO map at the World Finals?
In advance of the year that year, Anubis will make its competitive debut at the World Final 2022. This is the first new CS:GO map that has been added to rotation since the ancient quarter in May 2021. What should we expect when the map is replacing Dust II in...
The game awards 2022 winners full list Count of the War vs God of War Ragnarok
The award didn’t say the longest speech (pic: Game Awards). The front runners for the Games of the Year trophy were always obvious, but who else won the Game Awards and who went home empty handed?. Even though the promise to be shorter than usual wasn’t really kept (primarily...
The academy roster for the 2023 TSM will feature 3 iconic NA veterans and former LCS champions
We have seen Dennis Svenskeren Johnsen, Kevin Hauntzer Yarnell and Jason WildTurtle Tran play on the same team as the Legends team. The org announced today that the trio will reunite as the roster members of the TSMs Academy. This triple threat will be joined by mid-lenner Stephen Triple Li...
I think that: “Alsorant” is a game of games like Alive and Alive
Riot Games announced the launch of some of its popular titles on Xbox Game Pass in July 2022. The partnership was confirmed by Valorant, Legends of the Moon, Legends of the Moon, Teamfight Tactics and Wild Rift, the Legends of the Moon. Now, we have a release date on the same day as next week.
Riot is planning to target the most frustrating field in the League in 2023
Last year, League of Legends players escaped from the battle with cats thanks to a troublesome feline champion. Yuumi became one of the famous sportsplayers and now is a major threat in professional play and solo. But, fortunately, Riot Games has a new design to show the Curious Cat scheduled for next year.
Legend to usher in Lunar New Year with shiny new Skin line by Mythmaker
The new year is already approaching, meaning league of Legends players are approaching to dive into several more months of new, innovative skins for their favorite (and least favorite) champions. A new trailer today showcased a new skin line, known as Mythmaker, in which the new year theme will be...
Xbox Game Pass comes from afar, and brings unique benefits in Valorant, TFT, and more
Microsoft previously announced that a number of the most popular Riot Games games titles will be coming to the Xbox Pass. Microsoft has released a new blog post. It confirms that games like League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra will come to Game Pass on December 12 and will include additional benefits. Players tend to be able to unlock everything in Riot and play games through play or real-world purchases. However, even when all of Riot games arrive on the Game Pass, almost everything will be unlocked so as to try it out.
Riot launches massive partnership with Xbox Game Pass, bringing the five biggest games to the service soon
Riot Games and Xbox have officially joined forces now. The companies announced today that the expanded multiplayer gaming catalog of the League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and VALORANT are coming to the massively growing Game Pass service. The players who connect an active game pass...
How To Know About Red Bull Home Ground 2022 Pro Valorant Invitational
The pro VALORANT invitational will see eight world’s elite teams battle on the ground of the red Bull home from December 9th in order to win the final on December 11th with team Liquid, Team Vitality, FOKUS Clan, Heretics, turkish team FUT Esports, South American KRU Esports, and opened its doors for the first time to NA with Cloud9 & 100 Thieves.
