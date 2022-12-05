Let me listen if you hear that one: CD Projekt Red is very sorry but don’t bother to try multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2077. I said that this is a story we’ve all heard. The company initially planned to run multiplayer for 2021, but then, along from as long ago as 2013, it became clear that multiplayer would be an individual product when it released. Yet by spring of 2021, it became clear that multiplayer would never be realistically going to happen. CDPR said that its new systematic and agile approach to game development would mean that instead of focusing on one large online experience or one large game, it was working on the technological capabilities that would bring all of its titles online in the future without a great technological debt. We were so confident that multiplayer was toast so that we stopped being told it no matter what the genre really means.

1 DAY AGO