KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
Klamath Falls News
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM Deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road in Midland, Ore. - on a report of an individual making threats with a handgun while wearing a bulletproof vest. The...
KTVL
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for February 2021 shooting death
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office says Levi Murray was waived into adult court and pled guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of Richard Rierson. Murray was originally charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court. According to the DA, police responded to a...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects in White City robbery case
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find two suspects in connection to an armed robbery. It is sharing new images to help find them. The robbery happened at 5:54 p.m. Monday at the Purple Parrot in White City. JCSO...
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KTVL
2 charged with assault, criminal mistreatment
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury has indicted James Paul King II and Crystal Marie Thomas for multiple charges, including assault, criminal mistreatment, and tampering with a witness. The DA's office says it is in connection to an incident that happened...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged burglary on Tuesday. A DCSO report said just after 7:15 p.m. 42-year old Wilbert Shilts was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Highway 99 South in Green. He had allegedly gotten into a vehicle, spray painted a vehicle, broke into a shop building and took a gas can and a string trimmer.
KTVL
Applegate Valley Fire District conduct multiple controlled burns today
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Applegate Valley Fire District says multiple controlled burns are happening on Dec. 8 in various parts of the district. The burns are happening on Sterling Creek, Griffin Lane, Beaver Creek, and Kubli Road. Residents may see smoke or flames on the hills near these areas. If...
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
mybasin.com
On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KTVL
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says the suspect responsible for the gunshot inside Tinseltown Movie Theater last month is facing charges for the incident. According to officials, 19-year-old Samuel Arroyo was under the influence of alcohol and other substances when the gun went off. Officers found Arroyo outside the movie theater with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Klamath County installs road side camera
Klamath County has installed a roadside weather conditions camera at the intersection of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Clover Creek Road. Current images and additional information can be viewed at the following location. On the internet navigate to:. Departments. Public Works. Roads. Road Conditions and Cameras. Or the following link...
KTVL
Fire crew put out attic fire Thursday
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon on West 14th Street. According to officials, the fire originated in the attic. Crews were able to quickly contain and put out the fire. People were inside the home when the fire broke...
KTVL
Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
KDRV
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
KDRV
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
KDRV
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
KTVL
TRAFFIC UPDATE: SR-89 reopens between McCloud and Azalea after big rig spinouts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, DEC. 8, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans District 2 confirmed State Route 89 has returned to normal between Interstate 5, in Azalea, and McCloud after multiple big rig spinouts. Scroll down to view breaking report. -- BREAKING, DEC. 8, 5 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials...
KTVL
Mother arrested after 19-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a woman Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl. According to detectives, the overdose happened on Sept. 15 at a home on Derby Road in Butte Falls. The child was given multiple doses of Narcan and life-flighted to...
